For $599,000, a Roslindale condo with the cutest bedroom office nook

This high-ceilinged Roslindale condo has a bedroom office nook perfect for any work-from-home day.
Located at 10-12 Hilburn Place, Unit 1 offers two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Colleen Scanlan of Insight Realty Group has listed the 1,350-square-foot condo for $599,000.
The front door opens to a hallway with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and dentil molding found throughout the condo. On the right is a living room with windows that fill the space with natural light and give the wood flooring a warm glow.
Across the hall from the living room is the larger of the condo’s two bedrooms — and it includes a slightly raised office nook. The other bedroom, which has an attached half bath, is diagonally across the hall. This bedroom has light-gray walls.
The condo’s full bathroom is in between the bedrooms and has a navy blue-tiled combination shower-bathtub and a single vanity with sconce lighting overhead.
The kitchen features the same hardwood floors that run throughout the house, along with stainless steel appliances, light-gray Shaker-style cabinets, and pendant lights. An island with seating for four is in the middle of the kitchen, and a door leads to a 38-square-foot laundry room and pantry. On the opposite side of the kitchen, a door leads to a patio and fenced-in backyard.
The listing comes with one parking space and is part of a homeowner’s association.
