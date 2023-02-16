Home Buying Listed: for $799,000, an eclectic apartment in the Leather District The unit features one bedroom, one bath, a clawfoot tub, herringbone tile, tons of kitchen cabinet space, and hardwood floors. . Drone Home Media

This eclectic apartment combines a modern backsplash with rustic farmhouse doors, Greek Doric columns, and industrial chic styling for a blend of aesthetics.

Located in Boston’s Leather District, 116 Lincoln St., Apt 3B, offers one bedroom and one bathroom. Joe DeAngelo of Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston has listed the 1,302-square-foot apartment for $799,000.

The home offers a living and dining area, as well as a kitchen, all blended via an open floor plan. Exposed ductwork, white walls, pendant lights, and four windows keep the space bright. Hardwood floors run throughout the living and dining areas, kitchen, and bedroom.

In the kitchen, white and gray cabinets pair with a gray herringbone tile backsplash. The kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances, open shelving, and an island with a breakfast bar.

A sliding barn door leads to the bedroom, which has white exposed-brick walls, hardwood floors, and two windows. The space also features a closet with mirrored by-pass doors.

The bathroom is painted light blue and boasts arched openings and herringbone tile floors. A clawfoot tub sits under a chandelier and across from a shower with white subway tiling. The single vanity includes a gold-framed mirror and sconces.

