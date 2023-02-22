Home Buying Home of the Week: A Medford contemporary gets a makeover Four-bedroom single-family offers four bedrooms, three full baths, two pantries, a wet bar, and two patios. The home sits on a 0.21-acre lot in Medford. — Demetri Papoulidis





28 Winford Way, Medford

$1,399,000

Style Contemporary

Year built 1960/renovated 2023

Square feet 3,100

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $6,750 (2023 estimate)

Refreshers are courses taken to shake out the mental cobwebs. Or, as in the case of our Home of the Week, a refresher means a down-to-the-studs update that includes wiring, and white oak flooring. And that’s only a partial list.

A sidewalk winds from the driveway (and the attached two-car garage) to new granite steps that rise to a pivot door. Inside, an open floor plan beckons. White oak flooring connects the kitchen, dining area, and living room; exposed beams break up the white ceiling and add a natural element; and sunshine pours in from a bevy of picture windows. A floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace encased in metallic black porcelain tile sits between the dining area and living room. The dining area is graced with picture windows overlooking the yard, and the living room has a skylight. The lot is roughly 0.21 of an acre, according to city assessors.

The main entrance to the home is through a pivot door. — Demetri Papoulidis

The stairway is lined with exposed white brick. — Demetri Papoulidis

A floor-to-ceiling fireplace encased in metallic black porcelain tile is the focal point of the living area. — Demetri Papoulidis

A hallway lined with picture windows connects the dining area and the kitchen, where a slider opens to a deck and paver patio that is enclosed with red cedar and sits under the shade of a mature broadleaf tree.

022623HomeoftheWeek – The backyard offers a deck/paver patio enclosed in red cedar. — Demetri Papoulidis

The kitchen features a long island of Ferrara Gold quartz with waterfall edging. A trio of pendant lights hangs over the island. On the other side of the island is the working part of the kitchen: a long string of light-brown cabinets topped by counters and a backsplash of Ferrara Gold quartz. The Bosch appliances are stainless steel (including the gas stove), the fixtures are black (including the pot filler), and there is a butler’s pantry hidden behind a wall and door with vertical slats. The custom cabinets match.

The dining area is lined with windows and dotted with recessed lights. — Demetri Papoulidis

The kitchen has an island with seating for four and a waterfall-edge top of Ferrara Gold quartz. — Demetri Papoulidis

The home has a butler’s pantry hidden by a door and wall clad in vertical slats. — Demetri Papoulidis

The kitchen flows into a long hallway that connects the high-traffic areas of the home with the private side, which houses the primary suite, two bedrooms, and a full bath. The full bath comes first and features a single vanity with a quartz countertop, heated porcelain tile flooring with a matte gray look, and walls of porcelain tile that look like polished white marble. The tub/shower surround is white quartz.

Exposed beams add a lovely warmth to the first-floor hallway. — Demetri Papoulidis

The first-floor main bath features porcelain tile that looks like polished white marble. — Demetri Papoulidis

The primary suite occupies a corner in the front of the house. The 202-square foot bedroom offers a sloping ceiling, windows on two walls, and hardwood flooring. Built-in shelving and a closet without a door occupy one corner. The en-suite bath offers heated white porcelain tile flooring that mimics polished stone and a corner-set double floating vanity topped with white quartz. The shower surround is porcelain tile that mimics a white diamond marble mosaic.

The primary suite occupies a front corner of the house, making for a soaring ceiling. — Demetri Papoulidis

The vanity in the primary suite is floating and hugs a corner. — Demetri Papoulidis

The primary suite is shower only. — Demetri Papoulidis

This primary suite boasts a corner walk-in closet. — Demetri Papoulidis

The other two bedrooms on this level range from 121 to 140 square and feature wide closets.

The secondary bedrooms on this level range from 121 to 140 square feet. — Demetri Papoulidis

The lower level, reached by a stairwell near the front entry, holds both the final bedroom (145 square feet) and full bath, a wet bar with a wine refrigerator, a family room, an office, a laundry area, and utility space. The full bath offers a floating single vanity with a quartz counter and wall, flooring of matte black porcelain tile that looks like stone, a shower with a white porcelain mosaic tile in the niche and underfoot, and a white polished ceramic tile surround.

The lower-level bath offers a floating single vanity topped with quartz and a pleasing contrast of matte black porcelain tile on the walls. — Demetri Papoulidis

One other feature of this lower level expands the home’s outdoor living space: a slider to a second paver patio.

This smart home (refrigerator, thermostats, and lighting) has central air and gas heat.

Sven Andersen and Tyler Smith of Andersen Group Realty are the listing brokers.

Sven Andersen and Tyler Smith of Andersen Group Realty are the listing brokers.