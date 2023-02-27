Home Buying Listed: For $8.988 million, a transformed home believed to be the oldest in Newton The property is located in the Old Chestnut Hill Historic District. This Newton home was built between 1645 and 1730, but has since been renovated. Today, it is painted "Paul Revere Grey." Coldwell Banker Realty in Newton Centre, MA 02459

While 9 Old Orchard Road might be the oldest home in Newton, the 8,058-square-foot property just completed a three-year transformation. Listed at $8.988 million, the seven-bed, nine-bath (seven full, two half) is now bringing in prospective buyers from across the globe.

Located in the Old Chestnut Hill Historic District, the home is located on land that was originally owned by Thomas Hammond, one of Newton’s 20 first settlers, arriving in the 1640s. The Hammond family was known for the early settlement of Chestnut Hill, and the house has been assigned construction dates ranging from 1645 to 1730. Some have even recorded it as one of the 20 oldest houses in the United States.

The living room has a vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, and a fireplace.

Fusing together the old with the new, the home underwent a massive renovation during the pandemic.

“We took every single thing back to the studs,” said Ellen Karp, of Coldwell Banker Realty, who has the listing.

The third floor was removed, allowing ceilings to be raised. Now, guests step into the entryway and see the staircase cascading upward. To the left is the intimate dining room, with the original beamed ceiling and a fireplace. To the right is the library, which has custom built-ins, shelving, and additional under-mounted closets.

Continue on into the kitchen, which Karp calls “intimate, yet enormous.” Every detail has been considered, from the quartz island with plentiful seating to the intricate backsplash and row of skylights. There’s a comfortable family room to the right.

The kitchen has skylights, a Sputnik chandelier, and white Shaker-style cabinets.

Double doors and a series of steps lead down to the great room, with elegant crown molding and a fireplace. It’s an ideal space for entertaining guests.

There is also one bedroom suite on the first floor. There are a total of 9 fireplaces throughout the home.

The primary bedroom has exposed wood ceiling beams, hardwood floors, and pale blue-grey walls.

Climb the stairs up to the balcony gallery, which overlooks the kitchen and features stunning views all the way to Cambridge. Each of the seven bedrooms is en suite, with the primary bedroom serving as the crown jewel. It has a fireplace, beamed cathedral ceilings, a large dressing room, and a spa-like primary bathroom with a deep soaking tub and steam shower.

The bathroom has vaulted ceilings, a double vanity, standalone bathtub and walk-in shower.

Outside, a large outdoor kitchen has a grill, an ice machine, and a refrigerator. There’s also a fire pit and a spacious stone patio on the lot, which measures .66 of an acre.

“In Newton, that’s a farm!” Karp said.

To complete the property, the home was painted “Paul Revere gray.”

“The same color as his house in the North End,” Karp said.