Home Buying Listed: For $1.149 million, a Boxford mid-century modern home that’s TikTok famous The Pointer Brothers grew up at the six-bed, six-bath house. 69 King George Drive in Boxford. Madore Photography, LLC

69 King George Road in Boxford is likely to be a hit with mid-century modern enthusiasts. But social media savvy folks may recognize the six-bed, six-bath house from TikTok.

Listed at $1.149 million, the 4,000-square-foot home is frequently featured in TikTok videos made by The Pointer Brothers, who grew up there. With their parents heading to Florida, the brothers have taken their 1.8 million followers and moved out west to strike it big.

“They get a lot of comments about the property,” said Deborah Higgins, of Keller Williams Realty Success, who has the listing. “They just moved out to Los Angeles and got their own agent, and are continuing to make it big as TikTok influencers.”

Built in 1964, the modern home features walls of glass that allow the interior to embrace the bucolic natural setting. On the main level, there’s a cozy reading nook with its own fireplace, and a spacious living room.

– Madore Photography, LLC

“The windows bring the outside in,” Higgins said. “The living space is large and open and airy.”

Advertisement:

The dining room has built-in cabinetry, and the bright eat-in kitchen was updated in 2015. The main level also includes the spacious primary bedroom suite, which features a dressing room, bath, and balcony.

– Madore Photography, LLC

One of the most unique spaces is the huge three-season porch that extends to the full length of the living space. Featuring a skylight and a massive brick planter, the space fills with natural light. Also on the main floor is a floating staircase, which leads up to a private office on its own level that has its own balcony, fireplace, and half-bath.

– Madore Photography, LLC

There are three bedrooms and a loft room that’s ideal for hanging out on the second level. There’s also another family room on the lower level, along with the two remaining bedrooms.

– Madore Photography, LLC

Set on 2.8 acres and abutting the George Rowley State Forest, you’ll find a barn out back. There’s also a circular driveway and a two-car garage.