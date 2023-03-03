Home Buying Listed: For $7.495 million, an Orleans mansion with a bowling alley and a recording studio The 11,657-square-foot main house is tucked behind gates at the end of a quarter mile-long driveway. The home features a two-lane bowling alley. Nauset Media

87 Beach Road in Orleans is more of a resort than a vacation home. And with a bowling alley, recording studio, and sand volleyball court, you don’t even have to leave the property.

The 11,657-square-foot main house, which has eight beds and 10 baths (eight full, two half), is tucked behind gates at the end of a quarter mile-long driveway. Step inside to the grand two-story entry, where a staircase weaves up to the second floor. The entry leads into the sun-drenched great room, where ceilings tower above. With a catwalk overhead, the space looks out to the patio and sparkling swimming pool and spa.

The kitchen features a large center island, bar seating, and a butler’s pantry and morning room off to the side. It also connects to a quieter family room, which has several large windows, a wet bar, and French doors that lead outside. Also on the first floor is the dining room and a cozy library with a fireplace and French doors that open to the patio. There are three first-floor bedroom suites, one of which has its own sitting room. There’s a spacious laundry room, and an additional staircase.

“It’s just like a mini five-star vacation resort of your own,” said Jennifer S. Holmes of Beach Road Properties, who has the listing.

At the top of the staircase, you’ll find a work nook. Each of the bedrooms on the second floor are en-suite, and the primary bedroom suite features a fireplace and two sets of French doors that lead out to a balcony, as well as a dressing room and luxurious bathroom. The second floor also has a study, which could function as the 8th bedroom.

A cleverly-disguised pocket door that resembles a bookshelf leads down to the 4000 square feet in the basement, which is included in the total 11,657. It’s there you’ll find the gym, which has flooring made from Pirelli tire rubber, as well as one of the most unique features of the home: a two-lane bowling alley, named “Beach Lanes.”

“I have buyers go ahead and try it,” Holmes said.

There’s also a recording studio, sauna, home theater, and 600-bottle wine cellar.

The 10.1-acre property also features a 642-square-foot guest house, with a bedroom, full kitchen and bath. There’s a 500-square-foot pool house, and a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen. A 1,000-square-foot barn and stables are ideal for any horse enthusiast.

The property also has an art studio, tennis court, orchard, pond and greenhouse. There’s a four-car tandem garage.

The only thing that may inspire you to leave? Nauset Beach is just minutes away.