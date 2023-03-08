Home Buying A tale of two condos for sale … in the same building These neighboring units on the market-- a studio and a two-bedroom -- offer a stunning modern style. Unit 304 at 3171 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain has two bedrooms and is on the market for $979,000. Drone Home Media

Inside a new Jamaica Plain development, these neighboring condos for sale share some design aspects but not the same price point or square footage.

Unit 304 at 3171 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain is a 1,288-square-foot condominium with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is listed for $979,000. Next door, unit 303 is a 500-square-foot studio listed for $439,000. Adam Shamus of the Muncey Group at Compass Real Estate has both listings.

The studio

Unit 303 features hardwood floors, white walls, and asymmetrical windows for a modern-but-cozy look. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a straight-stacked subway tile backsplash, and white Shaker-style cabinets. Under the kitchen counter is the studio’s in-unit washer and dryer.

. – Drone Home Media

Near the door is a closet, which is across the foyer area from the condo’s bathroom. The bathroom has white walls for a clean, sleek look and includes a single vanity with bar lighting and lots of counter space. The walk-in shower is clad in vertically stacked white subway tile.

. – Drone Home Media

The two-bedroom

Hardwood floors, white walls, and stacked subway tile all continue next door in Unit 304. Downstairs, the front door opens to the kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, white Shaker-style cabinets, and a stainless steel kitchen hood. Past the kitchen is a living room with a vaulted ceiling.

. – Drone Home Media

The condo’s two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms are also on the lower level. The full bathroom features a double vanity, wooden floating shelves, and a walk-in shower with vertically-stacked subway tile. The half bathroom offers a single vanity with bar lighting.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

Up a cantilevered staircase is the loft, which includes a wet bar with a stacked subway tile backsplash and wooden floating shelves. A sliding glass door leads to the rooftop deck.