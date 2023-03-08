A tale of two condos for sale … in the same building

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Inside a new Jamaica Plain development, these neighboring condos for sale share some design aspects but not the same price point or square footage.
Unit 304 at 3171 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain is a 1,288-square-foot condominium with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is listed for $979,000. Next door, unit 303 is a 500-square-foot studio listed for $439,000. Adam Shamus of the Muncey Group at Compass Real Estate has both listings.
Unit 303 features hardwood floors, white walls, and asymmetrical windows for a modern-but-cozy look. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a straight-stacked subway tile backsplash, and white Shaker-style cabinets. Under the kitchen counter is the studio’s in-unit washer and dryer.
Near the door is a closet, which is across the foyer area from the condo’s bathroom. The bathroom has white walls for a clean, sleek look and includes a single vanity with bar lighting and lots of counter space. The walk-in shower is clad in vertically stacked white subway tile.
Hardwood floors, white walls, and stacked subway tile all continue next door in Unit 304. Downstairs, the front door opens to the kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, white Shaker-style cabinets, and a stainless steel kitchen hood. Past the kitchen is a living room with a vaulted ceiling.
The condo’s two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms are also on the lower level. The full bathroom features a double vanity, wooden floating shelves, and a walk-in shower with vertically-stacked subway tile. The half bathroom offers a single vanity with bar lighting.
Up a cantilevered staircase is the loft, which includes a wet bar with a stacked subway tile backsplash and wooden floating shelves. A sliding glass door leads to the rooftop deck.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.