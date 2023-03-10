4 homes on the market with bold interior design choices

Address Newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
From backsplashes to bars, a home’s interior design reflects the people who live there. Here are four properties on the market with owners that thought outside the big-box store when it came to design choices:
$899,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
842 square feet
Open house Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$775,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
820 square feet
***
$800,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full, 1 half
3,735 square feet
1.79-acre lot
Open houses Friday, March 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,700,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
4,504 square feet
1.39-acre lot
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.