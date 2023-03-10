Home Buying

4 homes on the market with bold interior design choices

From chicken-wired cabinetry and wood-clad walls to bright backsplashes, these homes stand out for their décor.

A pink bathroom with a tub and a separate shower, tile flooring, bead board, and speckled shower tile as part of a bold interior design.
The raised ranch at 410 Lowell Road in Concord has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a bold interior design, and a $1,700,000 price tag. Via MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

From backsplashes to bars, a home’s interior design reflects the people who live there. Here are four properties on the market with owners that thought outside the big-box store when it came to design choices:

184 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 12, Back Bay

The living room has light blue walls, hardwood floors, white crown molding and a fireplace.
The kitchen has subway tile backsplash in three shades of blue for a bold interior design choice.
The bathroom has a combination shower-tub and a single vanity.
$899,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

842 square feet

Open house Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

552 Massachusetts Ave., Unit 1B, South End 

The living room has light blue walls and hardwood floors.
The kitchen has light blue cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Each bedroom is made unique with floral wallpaper for a bold interior design choice.
$775,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

820 square feet

390 Cooper Road, Northbridge

A white farmhouse-style home with black shutters, two doghouse dormers, a farmer's porch, and an attached two-car garage.
A kitchen with white walls and natural wood cabinets and a long island with black handles on the cabinet doors.
A dining room with a white coffered ceiling, built-in bookcases, long blue curtains, and white walls above the chair rail and blue walls beneath.
A bar with a two-tier counter with seating, cabinetry with chicken wire on the front, and wood walls as part of a bold interior design choice.
$800,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full, 1 half

3,735 square feet

1.79-acre lot

Open houses Friday, March 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

410 Lowell Road, Concord

A yellow L-shaped house with white trim and no shutters amid a snowy backdrop.
A kitchen with yellow walls, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, and white Shaker cabinetry. A wood table sits in the foreground, and the kitchen backsplash is yellow and green.
A living room with crown molding, yellow walls, a fireplace with a white surround, and hardwood flooring.
.
A bedroom with hardwood flooring, white bedding, two windows, and orange-striped wallpaper for a bold interior design.
$1,700,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

4,504 square feet

1.39-acre lot