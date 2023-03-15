Home Buying

Four gorgeous old homes on the market we love

Exposed beams, wood floors, shiplap, and room to roam ... What's not to like?

An old home on the market with a red barn and a pond.
This 2,605-square-foot home in Plainfield sits on 62 acres. Price: $649,000. Via MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

Massachusetts’ rich history doesn’t stop at the Freedom Trail or the USS Constitution. Here are four old homes on the market made new and gorgeous — from Plainfield, a Hampshire County town that was one of the hardest hit snow-wise by yesterday’s nor’easter, to Mendon, the little Worcester County town that’s home to Southwick’s Zoo.

55 Campbell Road, Plainfield

55 Campbell Rd is painted light green and has light brown shutters.
. – MLS
The kitchen has wooden cabinets, an island with seating for four, and stainless steel appliances.
. – MLS
Aqua chaises sit on a gray deck overlooking a pond and woods.
. – Via MLS

$649,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,650 square feet

62-acre lot

Year built 1840

***

3 Upton Road, Westborough

3 Upton Rd. is a recently updated antique colonial home.
. – MLS
The kitchen has white walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting above the island.
. – MLS
The primary bedroom has two skylights, hardwood floors, and exposed wood walls.
. – MLS

$550,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,614 square feet

0.07-acre lot

Year built 1900

Take the video tour.

Open house Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m

***

182 Braley Road, Freetown

Built in the 1800s, this home has been renovated to look almost entirely new.
. – MLS
The kitchen has white walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and an island with seating.
. – MLS
The bathroom has a walk-in shower and single vanity with a single-hung window.
. – MLS

$409,500

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,236 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Year built 1990

Advertisement:

***

54 Northbridge Road, Mendon

The exterior of a gray antique Cape with five windows, a wooden door, and central chimney, black shutters, a black roof, and two patches of ground cover next to four shrubs.
. – Via MLS
The living room has carpeted floors, white walls and a fireplace.
. – MLS
The bedrooms have hardwood floors and exposed wood ceiling beams.
. – MLS

$520,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,951 square feet

5.6-acre lot

Year built 1770

Open house Sunday, March 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m.