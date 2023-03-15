Four gorgeous old homes on the market we love

Address newsletter
Massachusetts’ rich history doesn’t stop at the Freedom Trail or the USS Constitution. Here are four old homes on the market made new and gorgeous — from Plainfield, a Hampshire County town that was one of the hardest hit snow-wise by yesterday’s nor’easter, to Mendon, the little Worcester County town that’s home to Southwick’s Zoo.
$649,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,650 square feet
62-acre lot
Year built 1840
***
$550,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,614 square feet
0.07-acre lot
Year built 1900
Open house Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m
***
$409,500
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,236 square feet
0.12-acre lot
Year built 1990
***
$520,000
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,951 square feet
5.6-acre lot
Year built 1770
Open house Sunday, March 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
