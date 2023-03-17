Home Buying

Bargain hunt: Three cool Providence homes for under $350k

One unit is on the market for under $200,000.

This daybed under a picture window is the perfect place to curl up with a book or cup of coffee.
By Vivi Smilgius

Last year, 9.4% of apartment hunters looking to leave metro Boston looked for homes in Providence. With chic and affordable listings like these, it makes sense why Bay Staters are tempted to head south.

65 Weybosset St., Apt. 307, Providence

This 286-square-foot apartment in Providence, Rhode Island offers a bedroom and bathroom.
Behind the kitchen is a bedroom nook with sconce lighting and a picture window.
The bathroom offers a semi-frameless shower and above-toilet cabinetry for storage.
$199,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

286 square feet

32 Custom House St., Unit 302, Providence

The kitchen has white lower level cabinetry and wooden upper-level cabinetry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a barn door into the bedroom.
The bedroom has two single-hung windows, hardwood floors, and white walls.
The bathroom has a single vanity with sconce lighting and a combination shower-bathtub.
$315,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

470 square feet

80 Superior St., Providence

The exterior of the home is painted light yellow.
The kitchen has white cabinetry, two single-hung windows, and tiled floors.
One of the two bathrooms has a single vanity and closet with pocket doors.
$319,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,088 square feet

0.07-acre lot