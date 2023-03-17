Bargain hunt: Three cool Providence homes for under $350k

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Last year, 9.4% of apartment hunters looking to leave metro Boston looked for homes in Providence. With chic and affordable listings like these, it makes sense why Bay Staters are tempted to head south.
***
$199,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
286 square feet
***
$315,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
470 square feet
***
$319,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,088 square feet
0.07-acre lot
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.