Home Buying Bargain hunt: Three cool Providence homes for under $350k One unit is on the market for under $200,000. . Listing Hub

Last year, 9.4% of apartment hunters looking to leave metro Boston looked for homes in Providence. With chic and affordable listings like these, it makes sense why Bay Staters are tempted to head south.

***

. – Listing Hub

. – Listing Hub

. – Listing Hub

$199,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

286 square feet

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$315,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

470 square feet

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$319,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,088 square feet

0.07-acre lot