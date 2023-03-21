Home Buying For $705,000, a West Roxbury condo with pretty lighting This new home is clean and bright with white walls throughout and hardwood flooring. The kitchen of Unit 6 at 4 Anawan Ave. in West Roxbury is part of an open layout that also includes the dining and living areas. Jepherson Castillo

Chic lighting fixtures and subtle details make this West Roxbury condominium stand out.

Unit 6 at 4 Anawan Ave. offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kris MacDonald of Insight Realty Group has listed the 1,112-square-foot, first-floor condo for $705,000. The home is less than 2 minutes from Bellevue Station on the commuter rail.

Guests enter a foyer that leads to a hallway with laundry and utility closets. At the end of the hallway is a full bath with white walls, a single floating vanity, and a combination shower-bathtub.

A wide entrance off the hallway leads to an open layout encompassing the kitchen and dining and living areas. Hardwood flooring, black-framed windows, and white walls throughout much of the unit lend a continuity and an openness.

The kitchen offers a navy blue glass-tile backsplash and white Shaker-style cabinets that extend to the ceiling. Brushed nickel pendant lighting illuminates a waterfall island with seating for three. Stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, complete the space.

A short hallway off the dining area leads to the home’s two bedrooms: a 132-square-foot guest room with two closets, recessed lighting, and a window, and the primary suite.

A door opens to a short hallway in the primary suite, which has a walk-in closet, a nearly 190-square-foot bedroom space with two windows, and a full bath that features a walk-in shower with numerous shower heads, a floating single vanity, and two gorgeous pendant lights: Edison bulbs encased in long glass globes.

The condominium has one parking space and is part of a homeowner’s association. The fee is $300 a month. The building has eight units in total.