For $705,000, a West Roxbury condo with pretty lighting

This new home is clean and bright with white walls throughout and hardwood flooring.

A kitchen with white cabinetry, an island with a white counter that has a waterfall edge. Three stools with cloth seats are parked under two brushed-nickel pendant lights. The stove hood is stainless steel. The backsplash is a navy blue glass tile.
The kitchen of Unit 6 at 4 Anawan Ave. in West Roxbury is part of an open layout that also includes the dining and living areas. Jepherson Castillo

By Vivi Smilgius

Chic lighting fixtures and subtle details make this West Roxbury condominium stand out.

Unit 6 at 4 Anawan Ave. offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kris MacDonald of Insight Realty Group has listed the 1,112-square-foot, first-floor condo for $705,000. The home is less than 2 minutes from Bellevue Station on the commuter rail.

Guests enter a foyer that leads to a hallway with laundry and utility closets. At the end of the hallway is a full bath with white walls, a single floating vanity, and a combination shower-bathtub.

A white tub with a handheld shower head. A dark floor. A floating single vanity. And a row of three lights above a rectangular mirror. The walls are white, and there is a window with a black frame over the toilet.
A wide entrance off the hallway leads to an open layout encompassing the kitchen and dining and living areas. Hardwood flooring, black-framed windows, and white walls throughout much of the unit lend a continuity and an openness.

A room with recessed lighting, a living space with a navy blue coach, a tall beige pour, a line of black-framed windows, and a kitchen with an island and seating for three.
The kitchen offers a navy blue glass-tile backsplash and white Shaker-style cabinets that extend to the ceiling. Brushed nickel pendant lighting illuminates a waterfall island with seating for three. Stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, complete the space. 

A short hallway off the dining area leads to the home’s two bedrooms: a 132-square-foot guest room with two closets, recessed lighting, and a window, and the primary suite.

A becroom with a queen-sized bed and white, beige, and gray linens and throw pillows. The room has recessed lighting, and the bed sits atop a light-colored rug.
A door opens to a short hallway in the primary suite, which has a walk-in closet, a nearly 190-square-foot bedroom space with two windows, and a full bath that features a walk-in shower with numerous shower heads, a floating single vanity, and two gorgeous pendant lights: Edison bulbs encased in long glass globes.

A white-walled room with two black-framed windows, and a king-sized bed with white, blue, and gray linens, bedding, and throw pillows. A tall plant sits in a sharp corner.
A bathroom with a walk-in shower that has multiple heads. All the fixtures are black. The bath also has a single floating vanity. The toilet is tucked in a corner behind the shower.
The condominium has one parking space and is part of a homeowner’s association. The fee is $300 a month. The building has eight units in total.