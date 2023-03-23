Home Buying Jamaica Plain condo has all the counter space you need for macarons And pops of color to brighten your mornings. . Thomas Adach

This Jamaica Plain condo is awash in jewel tones, and the macarons you make can be, too.

With 940 square feet of space, Unit 3, at 72 Williams St., offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. Trisha Solio of Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the condominium for $599,000.

. – Thomas Adach

This condo’s kitchen steals the show with lots of counter space, white Shaker-style cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, including the gas stove. A black accent wall houses a spice rack and knife strip, and a window above the farmhouse sink allows natural light into the space while you tap the trays to get “feet” on those delicacies. A back door leads to the balcony.

Advertisement:

A dining area with wide single-hung windows, hardwood floors ,and beige walls is past the kitchen. Through another door is the living room, which is painted Capri blue and has a bay window.

. – Thomas Adach

The 160-square-foot primary bedroom has light-gray walls with the exception of an eggplant accent wall. The room also has hardwood floors and two single-hung windows. The other bedroom, which currently serves as a home office, is painted burgundy.

. – Thomas Adach

Olive green cabinetry adds a pop of color to the bathroom, which has a combination shower-bathtub and a single vanity.

. – Thomas Adach

This Jamaica Plain condo is part of a homeowner’s association.