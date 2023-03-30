Home Buying These listings are 4.7 miles — and $41,999,999 — apart An “assemblage” of Back Bay properties is listed for a whopping $42 million, while a 0.19-acre lot in Somerville is on for $1. This listing on Boylston Street in Boston is on the market for $42 million. MLS

Located less than five miles apart from each other in Somerville and Back Bay, these two listings are separated by more than distance.

An “assemblage” of properties at 384-402 Boylston St. in Boston is listed for a whopping $42 million, while a 0.19-acre lot on 371 Highland Ave. in Somerville requests just $1.

Situated on a 0.28-acre lot, 384-402 Boylston St. is prime Back Bay real estate. It’s around the corner from the Arlington T stop, minutes from the Public Garden, and 0.4 miles from Boston Public Library. David Goodhue of Colliers International has the listing.

The “assemblage” comprises 384-390 Boylston St., 392-394 Boylston St., 396 Boylston St., and 400-402 Boylston St., according to the Multiple Listing Service. The current owners have obtained a notice of determination from Boston’s Landmark Commission, per MLS.

Over the city line in Somerville, 371 Highland Ave. sits on a 0.19-acre lot. The property is “offered ‘as-is’ without a formal asking price,” according to MLS, meaning buyers can make offers as they wish. Chris Kostopoulos of Keller Williams Realty has the listing.

The listing is an “approved residential development” with 23 residential units and 13 underground parking spaces, according to MLS. Offers for the property are requested by noon on April 27.