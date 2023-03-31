Home Buying Mattapan condo invigorates with color, from teal to tangerine This unit doesn't skimp on size either. It measures 1,413 square feet and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main living areas of this Mattapan condo adopt a neutral color palette. SCHILLEM GUERINE - NEMO

This Mattapan condo adopts a neutral palette in the main living areas but ratchets up the energy with pleasing pops of color in the bedrooms and baths.

Unit 3 at 31 Wellington Hill offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,413 square feet of living space. Anthony Brewster of Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro has listed the property for $520,000.

Gray flat-panel cabinets and a vertically-stacked white subway tile backsplash give the kitchen a clean and organized feel. Floating wood shelving and stainless steel appliances blend seamlessly into the space, keeping it open and bright. A peninsula with seating for two faces the kitchen window.

The open floor plan leads from the kitchen into the dining space via hardwood floors and white walls. More floating shelves provide architecturally interesting storage with sconces overhead.

The home’s bedrooms and bathrooms are down a hallway. One bedroom with light gray walls and four single-hung windows is in use as another living area. The remaining three are set up as bedrooms.

Teal blocked paint adds a pop of color to the primary bedroom, which has a double-hung window and a basket light fixture. The other two bedrooms are pale green and pale blue.

One bathroom is color-blocked to match the style of the primary bedroom, but has orange and white walls instead of teal and white. The combination shower-bathtub offers dark gray tiling, the single vanity is navy with brushed-gold hardware, and a circular mirror adds a modern sensibility to the space.

The second bathroom is painted light blue and has a single vanity and a combination shower-bathtub.

The condo also comes with a deck and one parking space. It is part of a homeowner’s association with a monthly fee of $300.

Open houses Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from noon to 2 p.m.

