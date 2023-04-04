Home Buying Four listings under $600k and under 1,000 square feet Somehow, there's always room for a walk-in closet or open shelving. Unit 1A at 8 Ashton St. in Dorchester Center offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. MLS

Each of these listings is under 1,000 square feet but maximizes space with shelves that stand out and storage that’s built in.

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$595,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

535 square feet

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$529,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,000 square feet

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

828 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$569,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

779 square feet