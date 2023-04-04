Home Buying

Four listings under $600k and under 1,000 square feet

Somehow, there's always room for a walk-in closet or open shelving.

A living room with hardwood floors, light grey walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Unit 1A at 8 Ashton St. in Dorchester Center offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

Each of these listings is under 1,000 square feet but maximizes space with shelves that stand out and storage that’s built in.

473 Beacon St., Unit 9, Back Bay

The living space has floating wooden shelves, a bay window, and cream-colored walls with a light and airy feel.
. – MLS
The kitchen has a single-hung window, floating shelves, and cream-colored walls.
. – MLS
The bathroom includes built-in shelving and a semi-frameless shower, along with a single vanity.
. – MLS

$595,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

535 square feet

***

8 Ashton St., Unit 1A, Dorchester

The living space has light gray walls, hardwood floors, and picture windows.
. – MLS
The kitchen has wide pendant lighting over an island with seating for three, white flat panel cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
. – MLS
The primary bedroom has a sputnik chandelier, beige walls, and a walk-in closet with built-in shelving.
. – MLS

$529,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,000 square feet

***

147-151 Centre St, Unit 151A, Roxbury

The kitchen has white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a butcher's block.
. – MLS
The bedroom has two single-hung windows and cream-colored walls.
. – MLS
The living area has a bay window and light blue walls, hardwood floors, and high ceilings.
. – MLS

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

828 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

280 E St., Unit 1, South Boston

The living area and kitchen are connected by an open floor plan.
. – MLS
The primary bedroom has two single-hung windows, hardwood floors, and white walls.
. – MLS
The bathroom has a single-hung window and single vanity.
. – MLS

$569,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

779 square feet