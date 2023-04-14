In Quincy, a condo with water and skyline views for under $250,000

Address Newsletter
At just over 500 square feet and just under $250,000, this studio apartment in Quincy could be your next home — or your second one.
But the offer deadline is today, according to the listing.
Unit 609 at 133 Commander Shea Blvd. offers a view of the Boston’s skyline. Kevin Caulfield of the Compass Group has listed the unit for $249,000 on Final Offer, which gives buyers and sellers full transparency regarding offers and pricing.
The 505-square-foot studio has ceramic flooring and light gray walls that create a chic and modern look. A slider opens to a deck that looks out at the skyline and Squantum Channel. Inside, large mirrors amplify the natural light the doors let inside the home.
Past the main room is the kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances and cream-colored raised-panel cabinets. A pass-through connects to the living area, and a breakfast bar is situated on the other side.
The bathroom has a combination shower-bathtub with gray square-shaped tiling and a single vanity with bead-board Shaker-style cabinetry.
The condo comes with one parking space and is part of a homeowner’s association with a monthly fee of $499.
