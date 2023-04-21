Home Buying Famed children’s book illustrator Ed Emberley lists Ipswich property Many historic homes have drawing rooms. This house, which dates to the 1600s, takes it literally. The Colonial at 6 Water St. in Ipswich sits on 0.34 of an acre across the street from the Ipswich River. BostonREP

Beloved illustrator Ed Emberley’s Ipswich home and studio are nothing short of masterpieces, and now they’re on the market for $1,250,000.

The five-bedroom, four-bath (3 full, 1 half) home at 6 Water St. has served as Emberley’s home and creative space for the past 60 years. Measuring 3,672 square feet, the property sits on 0.336 acres and is officially known as the “Preston-Foster House,” a First-Period home built in the 1600s on the banks of the Ipswich River.

“The location in Ipswich can’t be beat — the history and the cache of Ed Emberley,” said Nicole Monahan of the Monahan Barker Team at LandVest, who has the listing. “I think also the juxtaposition of the old house with the new elements, it’s artistic and functional.”

Restored to perfection to fuse the historic qualities with modern amenities, the home features stunning features like oversized beams, natural paneling, and a cedar shake roof.

Step inside, and to the right is the main living area, where you’ll find horizontal feather-edge paneling and a walk-in fireplace surrounded by brick. To the left is the library room, with views of the river, painted wood floors, and a deep brick fireplace.

The kitchen and Beverly Jog were added in the 1800s and are adjacent to the dining room, which features another fireplace. A luxurious first-floor bedroom suite, which could also function as a family room, was added in 2014. It features wide-pine floors and sliding glass French doors that open to the courtyard, as well as a spa bathroom with radiant heat, a soaking tub, a shower, and two wall-mounted sinks.

On the second floor, you’ll find the original bedroom, as well as a second that currently functions as Emberley’s art studio. The space features painted wood floors, exposed ceiling beams, and a fireplace with a brick hearth. There are two mirror-image bedrooms on the second floor as well.

On the third floor, you’ll find an unfinished walk-up attic.

There are renovation restrictions on the home because of its historic provenance, according to the listing.