Home Buying Homes for sale we love for under $600,000 From Boston, Swampscott, and Cambridge, over to Taunton and Raynham, and out to Dennis. This two-bedroom, one-bath home at 34 Bigelow St. in Cambridge is 678 square feet and on the market for $575,000. Via MLS

The median price for a single-family home in Massachusetts in March was $540,000. For condos, it was $500,000. Both set records for that month.

To aid your search for homes around, and perhaps under, this price bracket, we found six pretty listings for less than $600,000 — to the north, west, and southwest, and on the Cape.

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$499,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,599 square feet

Open house Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$525,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,416 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open houses Friday, April 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$439,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,512 square feet

0.18-acre lot

Take the virtual tour.

Advertisement:

***

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$535,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

448 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

***

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$575,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

678 square feet

Open houses Thursday, April 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$349,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

611 square feet