Home Buying

Homes for sale we love for under $600,000

From Boston, Swampscott, and Cambridge, over to Taunton and Raynham, and out to Dennis.

A room with griege walls, brick walls painted white, wood flooring, a kitchen peninsula with seating, and modern furniture that includes a white pouf, blue Eames chairs, and a gray couch with exposed legs and straight lines.
This two-bedroom, one-bath home at 34 Bigelow St. in Cambridge is 678 square feet and on the market for $575,000. Via MLS

By Boston.com Staff

The median price for a single-family home in Massachusetts in March was $540,000. For condos, it was $500,000. Both set records for that month.

To aid your search for homes around, and perhaps under, this price bracket, we found six pretty listings for less than $600,000 — to the north, west, and southwest, and on the Cape.

1104 Humphrey St., Unit 3, Swampscott

A white multifamily home with a detached three-car barage, and a green lawn with mature bushes.
. – Via MLS
An open living room/kitchen with wood flooring, a beige rug, a drumshade light fixture, a kitchen island, one window, white walls, and dark cabinetry.
. – Via MLS
A bathroom with beige tile flooring, light-blue walls, a single vanity, and a tub-shower combo behind a white curtain.
. – Via MLS

$499,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,599 square feet

Open house Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

163 Clubhouse Circle, Raynham

A gray ranch built in three sections. It has the look of a Cape Cod-style home. No shutters. Central chimney. Attached garage. Green lawn. Blue skies.
. – Via MLS
A kitchen with white cabinetry that reaches to the ceiling, dark countertops, a window over the sink, and wood flooring.
. – Via MLS
A ,living area with a fireplace flanked by white columns and bookcases. Thee room has recessed lighting, wood flooring, and a white ceiling fan.
. – Via MLS

$525,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,416 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open houses Friday, April 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

74 Sycamore Lane, Taunton

A gray ranch with white trim and an attached one-car garage. Two triangles angle the roofline. The yard is dirt. The sky is blue.
. – Via MLS
An open layout with the kitchen and living area in view. A wall clad in horizontal whitewashed wood creates visual interst. The kitchen cabinets are white, but the walls are gray. There is an island with seating.
. – Via MLS
A room with carpeting, gray walls, and recessed lighting. The bedding is white. Giant metal flowers hang on the wall. The bathroom entrance is in vew.
. – Via MLS

$439,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,512 square feet

0.18-acre lot

Take the virtual tour.

Advertisement:

***

186 Salem St., Unit 1, North End

A bedroom with two windows that have white shutters. The bed has white bedding and gray throw pillows. A circular, colorful picture of a Boston terrier is in the background. The walls are griege.
. – Via MLS
A kitchen with white cabinets, dark counters, a peninsula with seating for two, and pendant lights.
. – Via MLS
A two-tier concrete patio nexst to brick walls with wicker furniture and container gardens.
. – Via MLS

$535,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

448 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

***

34 Bigelow St., Unit 1, Cambridge

A kitchen with nautral wood cabinets, and a black squat backsplash. A white circular table is in the foreground.
. – Via MLS
A bedroom with white walls, modern art on the walls, a bed with a gray fabric headboard and gray bedding and orange and rust pillows. The bed is flanked by two night stands without drawers and open design lamps with white shades. There is one window.
. – Via MLS

$575,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

678 square feet

Open houses Thursday, April 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

218 Old Wharf Road, Unit 236, Dennis

A gray cottage with an aqua door, white trim, and casement windows. The lot is sand and dirt.
. – Via MLS
A long, rectangular room with exposed rafters, beams , and trusses that are all painted white. Gray vinyl flooring that looks like driftwood. White walls. A gray section with light-aqua pillows. The ktichen, which has aqua walls, is in the background, as well as a door.
. – Via MLS
A room with light-aqua walls, two windows, a white wood-clad ceiling, and a bed with sandy-colored bedding. A tall white dresser is off to the right under shelving.
. – Via MLS

$349,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

611 square feet