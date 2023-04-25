Homes for sale we love for under $600,000

Address newsletter
The median price for a single-family home in Massachusetts in March was $540,000. For condos, it was $500,000. Both set records for that month.
To aid your search for homes around, and perhaps under, this price bracket, we found six pretty listings for less than $600,000 — to the north, west, and southwest, and on the Cape.
$499,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,599 square feet
Open house Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$525,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,416 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open houses Friday, April 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$439,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,512 square feet
0.18-acre lot
***
$535,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
448 square feet
Open houses Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
***
$575,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
678 square feet
Open houses Thursday, April 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$349,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
611 square feet
