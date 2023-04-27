Home Buying

Homes for sale in the Globe’s Top Spots to Live

We’ve got you covered -- from Boston and Cambridge to the west, south, and north.

A Victorian with gray shingles and clapboard, a farmer's porch with white columns, no shutters, and black windows. A paving stone walkway leads up to the home, which is fronted by immature shrubs. The grass is green but the deciduous trees are bare.
This detached farmhouse-style home in Weston has five bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and a $3,349,900 price tag. Via MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

On April 23, Globe Magazine shared its Top Spots to Live, citing the pros of 36 communities: from Boston and Cambridge to the north, south, and west.

Check out these homes on the market from the top locations on those lists:

***

Boston and Cambridge: $700k or

Hyde Park

148 Summit St., Unit 2

Bedroom with three single-hung windos, hardwood floors, and beige walls.
. – Via MLS
Kitchen with grey and white cabinetry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar has seating for four.
. – MLS
Living room with beige walls, hardwood floors, and single-hung windows.
. – MLS

$675,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,546 square feet

***

Boston and Cambridge: $700k to $900k

Mission Hill

841 Parker, Unit 207

A room with wood flooring, a bed with white bedding, and no headboard or footboard, high ceilings, two two-over-two windows.
. – Via MLS
A bathroom with a shower-tub combo behind a beige horitzontal striped shower curtain. a white single vanity with a black countertop, and a wide and tall mirror.
. – Via MLS

$730,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

955 square feet

***

Boston and Cambridge: $900k+

Cambridge: The Port | Area Four

33 Ash St.

Dining room with white walls, skylights, tile floors, and muntinned windows.
. – MLS
Kitchen with Shaker-style wooden cabinetry, marbled backsplash and stainless steel appliances.
. – MLS

$1,845,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,800 square feet

North of Boston: $600k or ⬇

Lawrence

30 Alma St., Unit 30

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and backsplash in shades of gray.
. – MLS
Bathroom with single vanity and combination shower-bathtub with marbled tiling and blue accent backsplash.
. – MLS

$499,900

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

2,100 square feet

Open houses Sunday, April 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and Monday, May 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

***

North of Boston: $600k to $800k

Tyngsborough

19 Tamarack Way, Unit 80

A gray single-family home with two garage bays and two dormers. The grass is green. This is a rendering with blue skies
. – Rendering via MLS
A kitchen with white cabinetry, drawer cabinets, an island with seating for three , three pendant lights, recessed lighting, a stove hood shaped like an upside down T, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. There's a stovetop and double ovens.
. – Rendering Via MLS
A home office with open shelving, off-white cabinetry, a desk with open shelving and a wood top, wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a wide muntin-less window with long drapes with a colorful strip in the lower third.
. – Rendering Via MLS

$744,995

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,913 square feet

***

North of Boston: $800k+

Newbury

105 High Road, Unit 3

A white modern farmhouse home with black windows, a breezeway, and an attached two-car garage with a room above it. This is a rendering.
. – Rendering via MLS
A rendering of a white kitchen with an island and two big bowl pendant lights that are black with copper or brass insides. The flooring is wood, and there is recessed lighting.
. – Rendering via MLS

$1,850,000

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

2,492 square feet

0.28-acre lot

South of Boston: under $600k

Brockton

15 Breer St.

Kitchen with white cabinetry, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances and an island with seating for three.
. – MLS
Bathroom with gray walls and a double vanity with white cabinetry.
. – MLS
Living area with wood-paneled walls and a heat stove.
. – MLS

$614,900

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,200 square feet

0.21-acre lot

Take the video tour.

***

South of Boston: $600k to $800k

Mattapoisett

12 Shoreview Ave.

An aerial that shows a peninsula with the home square in the middle. The home is a gray ranch.
. – Via MLS
A room with gray walls, recessed lighting, striped arm chairs, a gray couch with a lobster pillow, wood flooring, and a rug with pinecone like images on it. The kitchen, with natural wood cabinetry that extends to the ceiling, is in the background.
. – Via MLS
A white bedroom with a drumshade light and a full-size bedroom with buffalo check beige bedding. White cottage night stands flank the bed. The flooring is wood.
. – Via MLS

$749,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,128 square feet

0.22-acre lot

***

South of Boston: $800k+

Scituate

222 Gannett Road

A gray Shingle-style home without shutters, and two porches. It is on land with green grass, mature landscaping, and a view of a river.
. – Via MLS
A kitchen with natural wood cabinetry that extends to the ceiling, stainless steel appliances, an island with seating, black countertops, a trio of windows over the sink, pendant lighting, and wood flooring.
. – Via MLS
A bathroom with yellow walls, a dual vanity with two sinks, a tile floor, and a walk-in shower.
. – Via MLS

$1,699,999

4 bedrooms, 5 full baths

4,914 square feet

1.85-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

West of Boston: under $600k

Ayer

60 Central Ave., Unit 3

Kitchen with white cabinetry and hardwood floors. Appliances have not yet been installed.
. – MLS
Living room with hardwood floors and white walls. A sliding glass door leads outside.
. – MLS

$515,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,753 square feet

***

West of Boston: $600k to 800k

Stow

As of press time, there were no listings on the Multiple Listing Service in this price range.

***

West of Boston: $800k+

Weston

5 Clifford Lane

Kitchen with light gray cabinetry, hardwood floors, pendant lighting, and grey brick backsplash.
. – MLS
Bedroom with hardwood floors, light gray walls, single-hung windows and a reading nook.
. – MLS
Mudroom with built-in shelving, cream walls, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS

$3,349,900

5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths

5,778 square feet

1.28-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.