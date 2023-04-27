Homes for sale in the Globe’s Top Spots to Live

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
On April 23, Globe Magazine shared its Top Spots to Live, citing the pros of 36 communities: from Boston and Cambridge to the north, south, and west.
Check out these homes on the market from the top locations on those lists:
***
$675,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,546 square feet
***
$730,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
955 square feet
***
$1,845,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,800 square feet
$499,900
4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
2,100 square feet
Open houses Sunday, April 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and Monday, May 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
***
$744,995
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,913 square feet
***
$1,850,000
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
2,492 square feet
0.28-acre lot
$614,900
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,200 square feet
0.21-acre lot
***
$749,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,128 square feet
0.22-acre lot
***
$1,699,999⬇
4 bedrooms, 5 full baths
4,914 square feet
1.85-acre lot
Open house Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
$515,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,753 square feet
***
As of press time, there were no listings on the Multiple Listing Service in this price range.
***
$3,349,900
5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths
5,778 square feet
1.28-acre lot
Open house Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.