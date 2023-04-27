Home Buying Homes for sale in the Globe’s Top Spots to Live We’ve got you covered -- from Boston and Cambridge to the west, south, and north. This detached farmhouse-style home in Weston has five bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and a $3,349,900 price tag. Via MLS

On April 23, Globe Magazine shared its Top Spots to Live, citing the pros of 36 communities: from Boston and Cambridge to the north, south, and west.

Check out these homes on the market from the top locations on those lists:

***

Boston and Cambridge: $700k or ⬇

Hyde Park

$675,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,546 square feet

***

Boston and Cambridge: $700k to $900k

Mission Hill

$730,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

955 square feet

***

Boston and Cambridge: $900k+

Cambridge: The Port | Area Four

$1,845,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,800 square feet

North of Boston: $600k or ⬇

Lawrence

$499,900

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

2,100 square feet

Open houses Sunday, April 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and Monday, May 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

***

North of Boston: $600k to $800k

Tyngsborough

$744,995

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,913 square feet

***

North of Boston: $800k+

Newbury

$1,850,000

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

2,492 square feet

0.28-acre lot

South of Boston: under $600k

Brockton

$614,900

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,200 square feet

0.21-acre lot

Take the video tour.

***

South of Boston: $600k to $800k

Mattapoisett

$749,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,128 square feet

0.22-acre lot

***

South of Boston: $800k+

Scituate

$1,699,999⬇

4 bedrooms, 5 full baths

4,914 square feet

1.85-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon



West of Boston: under $600k

Ayer

$515,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,753 square feet

***

West of Boston: $600k to 800k

Stow

As of press time, there were no listings on the Multiple Listing Service in this price range.

***

West of Boston: $800k+

Weston

$3,349,900

5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths

5,778 square feet

1.28-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.