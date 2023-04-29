Home Buying See inside a lakeside home for sale in Westford with beachfront and a dock The four-bedroom property also comes with a guest house, a pool, a bonus room with a wet bar, and a gym. This 1912 Colonial on Pleasant Street in Westford is a lakeside home with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a $1,599,000 price tag. Madore Photography

This lakeside home seems to be all about warmth.

The 1912 Colonial at 14 Pleasant St. in Westford has a two-sided fireplace in the mudroom, a bonus room with a wood stove, a custom fire pit, a guest house with a gas stove, and a heated in-ground pool.

When the weather gets hot, there’s 300 feet of private lakefront and a dock.

The 5,133-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home sits on 1.67 acres and has hit the market for $1,599,000.

Faith Pulis of Engel & Völkers by the Sea has the listing.

The mansion dates from the turn of the last century, and its façade is a historic shade of beige with black shutters and white trim on the main section and a shutter-less Colonial red on the addition.

Inside, the mudroom features gorgeous dark cabinetry that runs floor to ceiling, a bench, and a double-sided fireplace with a wood mantel.

The mudroom leads to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has an island with dark cabinetry and seating for four. The other cabinets are cream-colored and extend to the ceiling. The space also offers open shelving, recessed lighting, and the other side of that fireplace.

Other highlights of the main house include a dining room with built-in cabinetry, a bonus room with a wet bar, a home gym, offices, and a primary suite with high ceilings, a jetted tub, and a separate steam/sauna shower with a rain shower head.

The guest house comes with a kitchen, full bath, sitting area, and loft.

The property has a generator; solar panels that are owned, not leased; and a yard irrigation system.

Pulis is holding open houses on Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

