See inside a lakeside home for sale in Westford with beachfront and a dock

This lakeside home seems to be all about warmth.
The 1912 Colonial at 14 Pleasant St. in Westford has a two-sided fireplace in the mudroom, a bonus room with a wood stove, a custom fire pit, a guest house with a gas stove, and a heated in-ground pool.
When the weather gets hot, there’s 300 feet of private lakefront and a dock.
The 5,133-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home sits on 1.67 acres and has hit the market for $1,599,000.
Faith Pulis of Engel & Völkers by the Sea has the listing.
The mansion dates from the turn of the last century, and its façade is a historic shade of beige with black shutters and white trim on the main section and a shutter-less Colonial red on the addition.
Inside, the mudroom features gorgeous dark cabinetry that runs floor to ceiling, a bench, and a double-sided fireplace with a wood mantel.
The mudroom leads to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has an island with dark cabinetry and seating for four. The other cabinets are cream-colored and extend to the ceiling. The space also offers open shelving, recessed lighting, and the other side of that fireplace.
Other highlights of the main house include a dining room with built-in cabinetry, a bonus room with a wet bar, a home gym, offices, and a primary suite with high ceilings, a jetted tub, and a separate steam/sauna shower with a rain shower head.
The guest house comes with a kitchen, full bath, sitting area, and loft.
The property has a generator; solar panels that are owned, not leased; and a yard irrigation system.
Pulis is holding open houses on Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
