5 homes for sale we love in Jamaica Plain

Would you prefer a penthouse with a loft or an airy three-bedroom in this highly-sought-after Boston neighborhood?

Jamaica Plain home ... Open-floor-plan living room and kitchen. The living room has single-hung windows and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting.
Unit 2 at 36 Hall St. in Jamaica Plain is 1,080 square feet and offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Via MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

There’s no shortage of ways to spend a weekend in Jamaica Plain. You could visit the Sam Adams Brewery or relax by Jamaica Pond. But visitors, be warned: You might like it so much, you’ll want to move there.

Whether that’s the case or you’re just browsing homes for fun, here are four cool listings in the neighborhood affectionately known as “JP.”

71-71A Spring Park Ave., Unit 1

Kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and open shelving.
Bedroom with light gray walls, single-hung windows, and hardwood floors.
Living room with single-hung windows, light gray walls, hardwood floors, and a wicker drum chandelier.
$800,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,367 square feet

***

251 Heath St., PH11

Kitchen with track and pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and white flat-panel cabinetry.
Bathroom with semi-frameless walk-in shower.
Loft bedroom with skylights, hardwood floors, and exposed ducting.
$849,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,200 square feet

***

32 Parkton Road, Unit 2

Living room with bay window, light gray walls, and hardwood floors.
Bedroom with light gray walls, single-hung windows, and hardwood floors.
Bathroom with light blue walls, single vanity, and combination shower-bathtub.
$750,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,080 square feet

***

14 Union Ave., Unit F

A dining area with white walls and columns and a wood table with four chairs. The kitchen, with an island, is in the background.
Descending white stairs with nooks filled with booze. A bench sits in front of the cabinetry, and there's a hall tree in the background of this mint green room.
An expansive bedroom with robin's egg blue walls, an angled ceiling, a ceiling fan, two windows with dark gray drapes, and a sleigh bed with blue bedding. There's a desk with an office chair and computer in a nook.
A bathroom with a long double-sink vanity that ends in a floor-to-ceiling cabinet. The cabinets are dark wood. There's a circular gray rug in front of a tub-shower combo with a shower curtain that is flowers on a white background.
$799,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,305 square feet

***

57 Wachusett St., Unit 1

A home with two identical floors: a slider to a deck. The home has gray siding and a bright blue door off to the right. Two tables with bright-green umbrellas sit behind a white picket fence.
A room with griege walls, a high ceiling, a square kitchen island with two seats, white countertops, a window over the sink without muntins, white smooth-front cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances.
A room with floor-to-ceiling, muntin-less windows, a ceiling fan, white walls, recessed lighting, a white couch with red and patterned throw pillows, a red-patterned arm chair, a square glass coffee table, a red-patterned area rug, and hardwood flooring.
A bedroom with a high eiling, a white ceiling fan, a bed with floral bedding and no footboard, a tall window with long drapes and a shade, wood flooring, a red-patterned area rug, a horizontal window over the bed.
$1,025,000

3 bedrooms

2 full baths, 1 half bath