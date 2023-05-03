Home Buying 5 homes for sale we love in Jamaica Plain Would you prefer a penthouse with a loft or an airy three-bedroom in this highly-sought-after Boston neighborhood? Unit 2 at 36 Hall St. in Jamaica Plain is 1,080 square feet and offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Via MLS

There’s no shortage of ways to spend a weekend in Jamaica Plain. You could visit the Sam Adams Brewery or relax by Jamaica Pond. But visitors, be warned: You might like it so much, you’ll want to move there.

Whether that’s the case or you’re just browsing homes for fun, here are four cool listings in the neighborhood affectionately known as “JP.”

$800,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,367 square feet

$849,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,200 square feet

$750,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,080 square feet

$799,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,305 square feet

$1,025,000

3 bedrooms

2 full baths, 1 half bath