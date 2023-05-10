Home Buying

Four Williamstown listings we love

Each is one under $700,000.

Williamstown Google Maps

By Vivi Smilgius

Located a few hours outside Boston in the northwest corner of Massachusetts, Williamstown is known for its fall foliage and summer theater festival.

But those aren’t the only great parts of this Berkshire County town — it’s also got plenty of great real estate.

Check out these four listings we love.

128 Stratton Road

. – Berkshire MLS
Kitchen with skylight, hardwood floors, light gray Shaker-style cabinetry, and an island with seating for two.
. – Berkshire MLS
Bedroom with hardwood floors, blue-gray walls, and French doors leading to a balcony.
. – Berkshire MLS

$689,900

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

3,400 square feet

1.16-acre lot

***

475 Water St.

Ranch with dark shutters.
. – Berkshire MLS
Kitchen and dining area with white walls, single-hung windows, and a sputnik chandelier.
. – Berkshire MLS
Bedroom with whimsical light fixture, white walls, and sliding-door closet.
. – MLS

$369,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

1,424 square feet

0.67-acre lot

***

857 N Hoosac Road

Living room with white walls and built-in shelving, hardwood flooring, and picture windows.
. – MLS
White Cape Cod-style home with dark shutters and brick chimney.
. – MLS
Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinetry, gray tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a drum chandelier.
. – MLS

$477,700

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,724 square feet

0.38 acres

***

160 Water St. #411

Condo with vaulted exposed ceilings, concrete floors, and white walls.
. – MLS
Bedroom with white walls and window with muntin.
. – MLS

$550,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

736 square feet

***