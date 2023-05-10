Four Williamstown listings we love

Address Newsletter
Located a few hours outside Boston in the northwest corner of Massachusetts, Williamstown is known for its fall foliage and summer theater festival.
But those aren’t the only great parts of this Berkshire County town — it’s also got plenty of great real estate.
Check out these four listings we love.
$689,900
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
3,400 square feet
1.16-acre lot
***
$369,000
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
1,424 square feet
0.67-acre lot
***
$477,700
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,724 square feet
0.38 acres
***
$550,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
736 square feet
***
