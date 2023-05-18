Home Buying Five Rhode Island homes we love listed for under $400,000 'We are seeing skyrocketing price hikes beginning to calm down.' Unit 501U at 404 Roosevelt Ave. in Central Falls, R.I., offers one bedroom and one full bathroom in 1,850 square feet of space. Epic Shoots Photography

The median sales price for a single-family home in Rhode Island was $425,000 in April, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors reported Thursday. That’s a 1.2% year-over-year increase.

After seeing appreciation of 10% to 20% in the first four months of this year, the latest news shows the market is stabilizing, the Rhode Island association said in a press release.

“Though we don’t expect any significant drop in prices due to the low inventory available, we are seeing skyrocketing price hikes beginning to calm down,” said said Bryant Da Cruz, association president. “That’s good news for those shut out of homeownership due to affordability constraints. Mortgage rates have shown some decline recently, which should also help buyers get their foot in the door.”

The news wasn’t great for condo buyers: The median sales price for units sold in April rose 6.3% to $340,000.

Still, home buyers are getting more bang for their buck in Rhode Island, especially as Boston’s cost of living soars. If this reality check calculator suggests Boston isn’t the best financial fit for you, it may be time to pay the Ocean State a visit.

Check out these five homes on the market for under $400,000:

. – Michael David

. – Michael David

. – Michael David

$299,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

1,220 square feet

🌳 0.06-acre lot

. – Margaret Cresta

. – Margaret Cresta

. – Margaret Cresta

$399,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

1,257 square feet

🌳 0.15-acre lot

. – GlassHouse Media Inc

. – GlassHouse Media Inc

. – GlassHouse Media Inc

$325,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

912 square feet

🌳 0.1-acre lot

. – Epic Shoots Photography

. – Epic Shoots Photography

. – Epic Shoots Photography

$298,500

1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom

1,850 square feet

. – Jaime Harrington

. – Jaime Harrington

. – Jaime Harrington

$350,000

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,642 square feet

🌳 0.11-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, May 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.