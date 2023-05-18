Home Buying In this Gloucester home, you can shower with an octopus Or relax in the 'Florida room' without getting on a plane. . Lightshed Photography

Designed by the late Boston architect Charles Rogers in 1997, this Gloucester home is full of attention-grabbing features, including a brightly tiled “Florida room” and a “carnival room” that overlooks the floors below.

Gloucester‘s 11 Friend St. is a 2,266-square-foot contemporary with one bedroom and three bathrooms (one full, two half). The home sits on a 0.1-acre plot. Mark T. Vadala of Vadala Real Estate has listed it for $549,900.

The main level includes the living room, dining room, kitchen, and great room, which boasts picture windows, hardwood floors, and a fireplace set in colorful brick. A spiral staircase leads to the upper level, which includes the “Florida room.”

Inside the Florida room, imported ceramic tiles mesh with bright yellow walls, built-in shelving, and picture windows to create a bright and open space. A full bathroom echoes these design tropes with orange, yellow, and blue tiling; an orange clawfoot bathtub; and a walk-in shower with a whimsical under-the-sea scene.

The carnival room is also on this level. Built-in shelving and vanity lighting overlook a spiral staircase leading down to the Florida room.

The Gloucester home has one parking spot and is being sold “as is.”