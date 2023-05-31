Home Buying 9 homes for sale we love for under $600,000 From Lancaster to Lakeville and points in Boston and in between ... Unit 107 at 57 Long Point Road in Lakeville offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms for $505,000. MLS

At 6.57%, the average long-term mortgage rate last week was at its highest since mid-March. If you’re in the market — and on a budget — for a new place, check out these nine homes for sale for under $600,000:

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$515,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,469 square feet

🌳 0.22-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$268,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,144 square feet

Note Manufactured home ordered for Deer Ridge 55+ community

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$579,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

856 square feet

🌳 0.28-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

🎞Take the video tour.

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$505,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

Advertisement:

1,371 square feet

Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$519,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

754 square feet

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$425,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,600 square feet

🌳 0.61-acre lot

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$550,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,181 square feet

🌳 0.09-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$399,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

737 square feet

Open house Sunday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

$599,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

2,123 square feet

🌳 0.47-acre lot

Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m.