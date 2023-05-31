9 homes for sale we love for under $600,000

Address Newsletter
At 6.57%, the average long-term mortgage rate last week was at its highest since mid-March. If you’re in the market — and on a budget — for a new place, check out these nine homes for sale for under $600,000:
***
$515,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,469 square feet
🌳 0.22-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$268,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,144 square feet
Note Manufactured home ordered for Deer Ridge 55+ community
***
$579,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
856 square feet
🌳 0.28-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$505,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,371 square feet
Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$519,900
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
754 square feet
***
$425,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,600 square feet
🌳 0.61-acre lot
***
$550,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,181 square feet
🌳 0.09-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$399,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
737 square feet
Open house Sunday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$599,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
2,123 square feet
🌳 0.47-acre lot
Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m.
