9 homes for sale we love for under $600,000

From Lancaster to Lakeville and points in Boston and in between ...

Living room with light gray walls, drum chandelier, and open floor plan leading to kitchen. A home in Lakeville is used to illustrate homes for sale in Massachusetts.
Unit 107 at 57 Long Point Road in Lakeville offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms for $505,000. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

At 6.57%, the average long-term mortgage rate last week was at its highest since mid-March. If you’re in the market — and on a budget — for a new place, check out these nine homes for sale for under $600,000:

***

344 Commercial St., Weymouth

Light brown cape with dark shutters and brick chimney.
. – MLS
Kitchen with light blue beaded cabinets and built-in shelving. A window above the sink provides natural light.
. – MLS
Dining room with fireplace and hardwood floors. The walls are painted a rusty red and accented with floral wallpaper.
. – MLS

$515,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,469 square feet

🌳 0.22-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

1 Lily Lane, Templeton

Ranch home with black shutters and flowerbeds.
. – MLS
Kitchen with pendant lighting, hardwood flooring, and Shaker-style wooden cabinetry.
. – MLS
Bathroom with white walls, hardwood floors, and single vanity with light gray cabinetry.
. – MLS

$268,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,144 square feet

Note Manufactured home ordered for Deer Ridge 55+ community

***

887 Washington St., Gloucester

Light blue colonial with yellow door and single-hung windows.
. – MLS
Living room with brown walls, hardwood floors, and single-hung windows with white trim.
. – MLS
Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS

$579,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

856 square feet

🌳 0.28-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

🎞Take the video tour.

***

57 Long Point Road, Unit 107, Lakeville

Kitchen with light gray Shaker-style cabinets, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting.
. – MLS
Bedroom with light gray walls, hardwood floors, and single-hung windows.
. – MLS
Bathroom with double vanity, walk-in shower, light gray walls and gray floors.
. – MLS

$505,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,371 square feet

Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

33 Leyden St., Unit 6, East Boston

Kitchen with pendant lighting, gray backsplash, server's window, and white cabinetry.
. – MLS
Living room with light gray walls, hardwood floors and single-hung windows.
. – MLS
Bathroom with single-hung window, walk-in shower, and single vanity.
. – MLS

$519,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

754 square feet

***

230 Seven Bridge Road, Lancaster

Light yellow antique home with turquoise front door.
. – MLS
Kitchen with teal walls, wooden cabinets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.
. – MLS
Room with light blue walls and exposed wood ceiling beams.
. – MLS

$425,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,600 square feet

🌳 0.61-acre lot

***

46 Payson Ave., Dorchester

Cape with bright red door.
. – MLS
Kitchen with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and exposed wood ceiling beams.
. – MLS
Bedroom with cream-colored walls, hardwood floors, and exposed ceiling beams.
. – MLS

$550,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,181 square feet

🌳 0.09-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

633 River St., Unit 6, Mattapan

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets and brass hardware.
. – MLS
Living area with light gray walls and white trim. Single hung windows allow natural light into the space.
. – MLS
Bedroom with light gray walls, exposed wood accent wall, and four single-hung windows.
. – MLS

$399,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

737 square feet

Open house Sunday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

21 Mcadams Road, Framingham

Raised ranch with blue-gray shingles and red brick.
. – MLS
Living room with picture window, hardwood floors, and white walls.
. – MLS
Kitchen with picture window, wooden flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.
. – MLS

$599,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

2,123 square feet

🌳 0.47-acre lot

Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m.