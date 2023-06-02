Home Buying Listed for $998k: A 3-bedroom Somerville condo with a tea green kitchen Plus, a primary bath with a double vanity and assigned parking. For $998,000, Unit 2 at 162 Highland Ave. offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,495 square feet of living space. Richard Pasley Photography

The proximity of this Somerville condo to the Green Line isn’t the only thing green about this unit: It’s got a green kitchen, too.

Located half a mile from the Gilman Square stop, Unit 2 at 162 Highland Ave. offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,495 square feet of living space. Team Jen and Lynn of Thalia Tringo & Associates Real Estate listed the condo for $998,000.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink, marble countertops, and Shaker-style cabinetry. Hardwood floors and beige walls continue tie together the open floor plan.

Tile backsplash adds a pop of seafoam green, and pendant lighting illuminates the kitchen island, which includes seating for three.

Single-hung windows got the condo. The primary bedroom has beige walls with white trim, hardwood flooring, and flush-mount lighting.

The primary bathroom offers a walk-in shower with marble tiling and a rain shower head. The double vanity includes two rectangular vessel sinks, black cabinetry, and a mirror with sconce lighting overhead.

The unit comes with two assigned parking spots and basement storage.

Open houses Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, June 4, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

All offers are due Monday, according to the listing.