Listed for $998k: A 3-bedroom Somerville condo with a tea green kitchen

The proximity of this Somerville condo to the Green Line isn’t the only thing green about this unit: It’s got a green kitchen, too.
Located half a mile from the Gilman Square stop, Unit 2 at 162 Highland Ave. offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,495 square feet of living space. Team Jen and Lynn of Thalia Tringo & Associates Real Estate listed the condo for $998,000.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink, marble countertops, and Shaker-style cabinetry. Hardwood floors and beige walls continue tie together the open floor plan.
Tile backsplash adds a pop of seafoam green, and pendant lighting illuminates the kitchen island, which includes seating for three.
Single-hung windows got the condo. The primary bedroom has beige walls with white trim, hardwood flooring, and flush-mount lighting.
The primary bathroom offers a walk-in shower with marble tiling and a rain shower head. The double vanity includes two rectangular vessel sinks, black cabinetry, and a mirror with sconce lighting overhead.
The unit comes with two assigned parking spots and basement storage.
Open houses Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, June 4, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
All offers are due Monday, according to the listing.
