Home Buying 5 homes with porches that are just perfect for summer reading and relaxing Our list includes a rehabbed Victorian in Melrose and a condo in Roslindale. 33 Adams St. in Melrose offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. MLS

If the unpredictable summer weather has you hesitant to plan a trip to the beach, it might be worth exploring your own front yard. Check out these five homes with front porches where we’d crack open our readers’ book recommendations.

19 Colorado St., Boston

$850,000

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

2,300 square feet

🌳 0.09-acre lot

588 Beech St., Unit 2, Roslindale

$599,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

1,170 square feet

95 Russett Road, West Roxbury

$1,300,000

5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

2,857 square feet

🌳 0.13-acre lot

45 Senator Bolling Circle, Dorchester

$885,000

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

2,188 square feet

🌳 0.15-acre lot

33 Adams St., Melrose

$999,000

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom

2,030 square feet

🌳 0.09-acre lot

