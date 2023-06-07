Home Buying

5 homes with porches that are just perfect for summer reading and relaxing

Our list includes a rehabbed Victorian in Melrose and a condo in Roslindale.

Victorian home with wraparound front porch.
33 Adams St. in Melrose offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

If the unpredictable summer weather has you hesitant to plan a trip to the beach, it might be worth exploring your own front yard. Check out these five homes with front porches where we’d crack open our readers’ book recommendations.

***

19 Colorado St., Boston

White home with covered front porch.
. – MLS
Covered front porch with outdoor seating and white baluster railing.
. – MLS

$850,000

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

2,300 square feet

🌳 0.09-acre lot

***

588 Beech St., Unit 2, Roslindale

Condo with blue exterior and two-level front porch with baluster railings.
. – MLS
View from upper level porch.
. – MLS

$599,000

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

1,170 square feet

***

95 Russett Road, West Roxbury

Colonial with white columns and wide front porch.
. – MLS
Front porch with white columns and railing.
. – MLS

$1,300,000

5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

2,857 square feet

🌳 0.13-acre lot

***

45 Senator Bolling Circle, Dorchester

Slate-blue Colonial with white trim and wraparound porch.
. – MLS
Side porch with white railings with balusters.
. – MLS

$885,000

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

2,188 square feet

🌳 0.15-acre lot

***

33 Adams St., Melrose

Victorian with front porch.
. – MLS
Front porch with white railings with balusters.
. – MLS

$999,000

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom

2,030 square feet

🌳 0.09-acre lot

***