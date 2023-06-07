5 homes with porches that are just perfect for summer reading and relaxing

Address Newsletter
If the unpredictable summer weather has you hesitant to plan a trip to the beach, it might be worth exploring your own front yard. Check out these five homes with front porches where we’d crack open our readers’ book recommendations.
***
$850,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
2,300 square feet
🌳 0.09-acre lot
***
$599,000
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
1,170 square feet
***
$1,300,000
5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
2,857 square feet
🌳 0.13-acre lot
***
$885,000
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
2,188 square feet
🌳 0.15-acre lot
***
$999,000
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom
2,030 square feet
🌳 0.09-acre lot
***
