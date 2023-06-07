Home Buying For $1.65m, a summery five-bedroom in Milton This home was renovated in all the right places but kept its Victorian charm. Located in East Milton, this Victorian offers five bedrooms and five bathrooms for $1,650,000. Matt Surette

From its daisy-yellow exterior to its sun-drenched interior, Milton’s 31 Washington St. feels like summer.

This 4,813-square-foot Victorian has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. It is listed by Geoff Strobeck, of Strobeck Antonell Group at Compass Real Estate, for $1,650,000. The home is situated on a 0.25-acre lot.

The home was built in 1890 and still features its original hardwood flooring, paneled woodwork, and built-in cabinets. The front door opens to a foyer with vaulted ceilings, a lantern chandelier, and a staircase with beaded balusters.

Travel deeper into the main level to find a living room with a gas fireplace set in brick, built-in bookshelves, and a bay window looking onto the home’s front porch. A set of pocket doors leads to a sitting area and a dining room with a branched chandelier.

The kitchen is also located on the main level. It has white Shaker-style cabinets with stainless steel hardware, grey and white backsplash, and the home’s original bead boarding. The appliances are stainless steel, the countertops are quartz, and an island offers breakfast-bar seating for five.

Take the beaded-baluster staircase to the second level to find four bedrooms. This includes the primary, which has four single-hung windows and a walk-in closet. On the same level, one of the three full bathrooms has a combination shower-clawfoot-bathtub, single vanity with sconce lighting, and bead board walls.

In addition to its main and upper levels, the home has an unfinished basement, and the property includes a two-car garage.