Listed: For $415,000, a houseboat with a kitchen that wows

So you want to buy a house … and a boat. Why not both?
Located at 1 Pier 8 in Charlestown’s Navy Yard, this houseboat offers one bedroom and one bathroom in 700 square feet of space. Coffered ceilings, picture windows, and splashes of blue give the space a nautical feel intensified by water views.
Sarah Fillman of Coldwell Banker Realty Boston has the $415,000 listing.
The living area and kitchen share an open floor plan with hardwood floors and beige walls. Awning windows and a sliding glass door allow natural light into the space, and the sliding door leads to a private outdoor space near the water.
The kitchen has Shaker-style cabinets in two colors: cream and cobalt blue. Its other elements include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white subway tile backsplash.
The bedroom has hardwood floors, awning windows, and a sliding glass door that leads to the outdoor space. The bathroom has light gray shiplap walls, a walk-in shower with subway tiling, and a single vanity with extra counter space.
Upstairs, the roof serves as a patio with space for chairs and a grill.
The property allows pets and has in-unit laundry.
