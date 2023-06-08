Home Buying Listed: For $900,000, a home on a private island off Connecticut’s coast On Mouse Island, a peaceful oasis with panoramic views. 1 Mouse Island is one of three homes on Mouse Island. Dan Demayo Photography LLC

If you’re looking to put a body of water between yourself and the world, here’s an opportunity.

Groton’s Mouse Island is home to a four-bed, one-bath home at the mouth of the Mystic River, just off the coast of Noank Village and the Morgan Point Lighthouse. Currently listed for $900,000, the peaceful oasis, which sits on a .27-acre lot, is one of just three structures on the island.

“From every point, you’re looking at something very, very special,” said Nassim Saad of Re/Max on the Bay, who has the listing. “What makes this island special is the location.”

Step off the dock and you’re welcomed on the home’s spacious front porch, where Adirondack chairs offer the perfect spot to enjoy the waterfront scene. Built in 1939, the 1,531-square-foot home features panoramic water views from every room.

On the first floor, you’ll find an open floor plan that includes a large, bright kitchen with ample counter space and plenty of windows and continues into a comfortable dining area. The living room features an elegant working stone fireplace, as well as several spots for sitting back and enjoying the serenity.

A back door leads out to the back porch, which serves as another ideal spot on the water’s edge for the ultimate view. There’s also a full bathroom with a shower on the first floor.

Climb the stairs to the second floor, where you’ll find each of the four bedrooms, which could sleep eight in total. The views are equally as stunning from the second floor.

Outside, a fire pit offers the perfect spot for roasting marshmallows by the water. Surrounded by notable waterfront locations including Mystic and Noank, the home serves as a peaceful oasis with proximity to several of the Connecticut shorefront’s greatest venues.

The property is being sold furnished and also comes with an Eastern 18-foot skiff with a Honda four-stroke 50 horsepower motor. It’s the perfect mode of transportation to hit the mainland or visit one of the local spots.

The current owners have owned the property for 19 years, according to Saad, who notes they have used the island as a way to unplug and get away from city living. But now, they’re ready to pass it on.

“It’s served its purpose for them and for personal reasons, it’s the right time for them to move,” he said.