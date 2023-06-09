Home Buying Stephen Pagliuca lists Weston mansion — with 2 basketball courts — for $8,999,000 The Celtics co-owner's custom-built estate was completed in 2003. The rear view of 29 Webster Road in Weston. Surette Media Group

Located off a quiet street in the Weston woods, this custom-built, 15,000 square-foot home comes with deep roots to the Celtics.

Listed at $8,999,000 by The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman, the mansion at 29 Webster Road in Weston is being sold by Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca.

Pagliuca first bought the property with his wife, Judy, in 1995 and tore down the existing home. In its place, they constructed a seven bedroom, nine bathroom (seven full, two half) house on four acres of land. Construction was completed around 2003.

The home boasts constant sight lines to the rest of its luscious estate, which includes an expansive patio and outdoor pool.

Advertisement:

The interior spans three levels. The main floor is a host’s paradise, featuring a two-story foyer, a spacious dining room, a wide open kitchen, and a lovely sitting room with views of the back lawn.

Once the dining is done, party guests can make their way to the various luxury amenities on the bottom floor.

Basketball fans can get up shots on the indoor court, others can try their hand at billiards, and all can enjoy the basement bar’s selection. A second outdoor basketball court is available, too.

There’s also an indoor pool located next to the basketball court.

Once the fun has been had nailing shots on the felt and on the hardwood, folks can grab their drinks from the wine cellar and venture to the home theater.

When the flick is finished and the guests have departed, the home’s hosts can retreat to the top floor.

Once there, they can choose from one of the seven bedrooms, including the grand primary suite that connects to a walk-in closet and a private bathroom.