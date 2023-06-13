Home Buying For $649k, 2-bed East Boston condo puts harbor, skyline on display Enjoy breakfast or a glass of wine on the back deck. The kitchen in Unit 4 at 185 Webster St. in East Boston has picture windows and wraps around the corner. Jack Vatcher

In this East Boston condominium, you can see Boston Harbor and a picturesque view of the city skyline from nearly every room.

Unit 4 at 185 Webster St. in East Boston’s Jeffries Point section offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 775 square feet of living space in a pet-friendly building. Ryan Persac at Donnelly + Co Real Estate has listed the top-floor condo for $649,000.

. – Jack Vatcher

The living room and kitchen have hardwood floors, beige walls, and white trim. An exposed brick accent wall adds a rustic flair to the main level.

. – Jack Vatcher

The kitchen has Shaker-style wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a gray tile backsplash. Make a 180-degree turn from the kitchen to view Boston’s skyline and harbor through a set of picture windows.

Advertisement:

The home’s full bathroom and two bedrooms are also on the lower level. The bathroom features a single vanity and a combination shower-bathtub with glass doors.

Up the spiral staircase, a lofted office nook overlooks the harbor and Boston skyline. It has exposed brick and beams and beige carpeting.

. – Jack Vatcher

A pergola covers the back deck, which offers unobstructed views of, you guessed it, Boston Harbor and the city skyline.

. – Jack Vatcher

This listing has an open house on Saturday, June 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.