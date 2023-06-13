For $649k, 2-bed East Boston condo puts harbor, skyline on display

Address Newsletter
In this East Boston condominium, you can see Boston Harbor and a picturesque view of the city skyline from nearly every room.
Unit 4 at 185 Webster St. in East Boston’s Jeffries Point section offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 775 square feet of living space in a pet-friendly building. Ryan Persac at Donnelly + Co Real Estate has listed the top-floor condo for $649,000.
The living room and kitchen have hardwood floors, beige walls, and white trim. An exposed brick accent wall adds a rustic flair to the main level.
The kitchen has Shaker-style wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a gray tile backsplash. Make a 180-degree turn from the kitchen to view Boston’s skyline and harbor through a set of picture windows.
The home’s full bathroom and two bedrooms are also on the lower level. The bathroom features a single vanity and a combination shower-bathtub with glass doors.
Up the spiral staircase, a lofted office nook overlooks the harbor and Boston skyline. It has exposed brick and beams and beige carpeting.
A pergola covers the back deck, which offers unobstructed views of, you guessed it, Boston Harbor and the city skyline.
This listing has an open house on Saturday, June 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
