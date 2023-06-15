For $649,999, an East Boston condo with a bedroom behind glass

Address Newsletter
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
There’s no shortage of standout features in this East Boston condo, which has custom shades, lighting, and wallpaper.
Cheri Meckley of Compass Real Estate has listed Unit 623 at 99 Sumner St. for $649,999. Built in 2020, it offers one bedroom, one bathroom, and 445 square feet of living space.
The standout features are introduced in the foyer: floating shelves and a single Edison bulb pendant light. The living area has gray walls and a layered Edison bulb light fixture. A picture window overlooks Boston Harbor.
The kitchen offers sleek, flat-panel cabinets with stainless steel hardware and appliances.
Frosted glass pocket doors separate the bedroom from the living space. Inside, a tiered disk chandelier illuminates the space in a soft glow.
The bathroom features a walk-in shower, a single vanity with wide drawers, and floating shelves for storage. The walls are clad in navy blue wallpaper embellished with leopards.
Building tenants have access to a golf simulator, theater room, catering kitchen, and a patio. The home can be sold with a deeded parking space for $105,000 and a $100-a-month maintenance fee. The monthly condo fee is an additional $527 .
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.