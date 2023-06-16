Home Buying

For under $600k, a Roslindale condo with exposed brick and beams

This charming two-bedroom, 1.5-bath unit also comes with two parking spots in a private lot.

Living area with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and exposed wood ceiling beams, and exposed brick accent wall.
The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Keith Pantakar

By Vivi Smilgius

Open floor plan? Check. Exposed brick walls? Check. Cathedral ceiling? Check. We’re not saying this Roslindale condo has it all, but with in-unit laundry and two designated parking spots … it just might.

Located at 4 Ada St., Unit 3 is a six-minute drive from the Forest Hills T stop on the Orange Line. The condo has two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,360 square feet of living space. Amanda Rosen of Coldwell Banker Realty-Canton has listed it for $599,000.

Living area with cathedral ceilings, exposed wood ceiling beams, and skylights. The walls are gray and the flooring is hardwood. The open floor plan leads from the kitchen to living area.
. – Keith Pantakar

Hardwood floors continue throughout the home, and skylights in the cathedral ceiling in the living area provide natural light. A wall of exposed brick adds a rustic feel to the otherwise airy space.

Advertisement:

The kitchen has white raised-panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar with seating. The main room features light-gray walls with white trim and pendant lighting.

Bathroom with exposed brick wall and built-in shelving, skylight, and multicolored cream tiling.
. – Keith Pantakar

The condo has one full bathroom and one half bathroom. The full bathroom includes a walk-in shower and separate jetted tub, a single vanity, and an exposed-brick wall with built-in shelving. The square tiling is in shades of beige.

The primary bedroom offers hardwood floors, beige walls, and a single-hung window.

Primary bedroom with hardwood floors, single-hung window, and cream walls.
. – Keith Pantakar

The condo has air conditioning, a shared yard and patio, and two designated parking spots in a private lot.