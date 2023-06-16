Home Buying For under $600k, a Roslindale condo with exposed brick and beams This charming two-bedroom, 1.5-bath unit also comes with two parking spots in a private lot. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Keith Pantakar

Open floor plan? Check. Exposed brick walls? Check. Cathedral ceiling? Check. We’re not saying this Roslindale condo has it all, but with in-unit laundry and two designated parking spots … it just might.

Located at 4 Ada St., Unit 3 is a six-minute drive from the Forest Hills T stop on the Orange Line. The condo has two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,360 square feet of living space. Amanda Rosen of Coldwell Banker Realty-Canton has listed it for $599,000.

. – Keith Pantakar

Hardwood floors continue throughout the home, and skylights in the cathedral ceiling in the living area provide natural light. A wall of exposed brick adds a rustic feel to the otherwise airy space.

Advertisement:

The kitchen has white raised-panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar with seating. The main room features light-gray walls with white trim and pendant lighting.

. – Keith Pantakar

The condo has one full bathroom and one half bathroom. The full bathroom includes a walk-in shower and separate jetted tub, a single vanity, and an exposed-brick wall with built-in shelving. The square tiling is in shades of beige.

The primary bedroom offers hardwood floors, beige walls, and a single-hung window.

. – Keith Pantakar

The condo has air conditioning, a shared yard and patio, and two designated parking spots in a private lot.