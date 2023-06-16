For under $600k, a Roslindale condo with exposed brick and beams

Address Newsletter
Open floor plan? Check. Exposed brick walls? Check. Cathedral ceiling? Check. We’re not saying this Roslindale condo has it all, but with in-unit laundry and two designated parking spots … it just might.
Located at 4 Ada St., Unit 3 is a six-minute drive from the Forest Hills T stop on the Orange Line. The condo has two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,360 square feet of living space. Amanda Rosen of Coldwell Banker Realty-Canton has listed it for $599,000.
Hardwood floors continue throughout the home, and skylights in the cathedral ceiling in the living area provide natural light. A wall of exposed brick adds a rustic feel to the otherwise airy space.
The kitchen has white raised-panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar with seating. The main room features light-gray walls with white trim and pendant lighting.
The condo has one full bathroom and one half bathroom. The full bathroom includes a walk-in shower and separate jetted tub, a single vanity, and an exposed-brick wall with built-in shelving. The square tiling is in shades of beige.
The primary bedroom offers hardwood floors, beige walls, and a single-hung window.
The condo has air conditioning, a shared yard and patio, and two designated parking spots in a private lot.
