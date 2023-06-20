5 one-bedroom Boston condos we love for under $400,000

Address Newsletter
With the Boston housing market as competitive as it is, prospective condo buyers may think they need to compromise on sunshine and style to land a property.
But that doesn’t have to be the case. Here are five listings for under $400,000 that are bright and stylish:
***
$385,301
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
776 square feet
***
$388,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
505 square feet
***
$365,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
679 square feet
***
$394,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
574 square feet
***
$399,999
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
555 square feet
