Home Buying

5 one-bedroom Boston condos we love for under $400,000

From an East Boston unit with a wall of windows to a Jamaica Plain home with a skylight.

Living room and kitchen connected via open floor plan. The space has pendant lighting, hardwood floors, and single-hung windows.
Unit 4 at 83 Dix St. is a one-bedroom condo listed for $365,000. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

With the Boston housing market as competitive as it is, prospective condo buyers may think they need to compromise on sunshine and style to land a property.

But that doesn’t have to be the case. Here are five listings for under $400,000 that are bright and stylish:

***

156 Porter St., Unit 102, East Boston

Living room with hardwood floors, exposed cement ceilings, and picture windows.
. – MLS
Kitchen below lofted bedroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and white cabinets, hardwood floors, and floating shelves.
. – MLS
Lofted bedroom with exposed cement ceilings and hardwood floors, built in shelves, and white walls.
. – MLS

$385,301

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

776 square feet

***

56 Vale Park Ave., Unit 2, Allston

Kitchen with granite countertops, white Shaker-style cabinets, and a single-hung window above the sink.
. – MLS
Bathroom with single vanity and combination shower-bathtub.
. – MLS
Bedroom with pendant lighting, hardwood floors, and beige walls.
. – MLS

$388,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

505 square feet

***

83 Dix St., Unit 4, Dorchester

Open floor plan living room with hardwood floors, single hung windows, and light gray walls.
. – MLS
Bedroom with sputnik chandelier and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Bathroom with single vanity and walk-in shower with beige tiling.
. – MLS

$365,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

679 square feet

***

7 Everett Ave., Unit 3, Dorchester

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and subway tile backsplash.
. – MLS
Bathroom with single vanity and combination shower-bathtub with cream subway tile backsplash.
. – MLS
Bedroom with picture window and accordion door closet.
. – MLS

$394,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

574 square feet

***

47 R Jamaica St., Unit 3, Jamaica Plain

Kitchen with skylight, raised panel cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
. – MLS
Living room with skylight, hardwood floors, and single-hung window.
. – MLS
Bathroom with black and white tiling, walk-in shower, and single-hung window.
. – MLS

$399,999

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

555 square feet