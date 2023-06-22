Home Buying For $414,900, a 2-bedroom condo on Spinnaker Island The unit comes with a private deck, as well as garage parking and gym and pool access. The dining area of Unit 402 at 1 Commodore Court in Hull is in a glassed-in bump-out with views of the water. Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

It’s rare that a home hits the market on Spinnaker Island in Hull — listings often tout only views of the Hull destination — but Unit 402 at 1 Commodore Court could be your chance to snag a condo on the picturesque island.

A bridge used mostly by residents of the island leads to the waterfront community. Originally known as Hog Island, it previously housed Fort Duvall, a Coast Artillery installation. The island was converted into a residential community in the 1980s.

“It’s just beautiful,” said Lindsey Buchholz of Commonwealth Realty, who has listed the property for $414,900. “You have a couple of yacht clubs in Hull, so sailboats are always out there surrounding the island. You live on a vacation island.”

The two-bed, two-bath, 1,211-square-foot unit, one of 25, is on the fourth floor of an elevator building. Step into the entry area, and you’ll find a kitchen area to the left that features stainless steel appliances and room for bar seating.

. – Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

The living room is a cozy gathering spot but all eyes go to the dining area, where a triangular glassed-in bump-out offers an airy feel and peripheral views of the water. Through a sliding door, there’s access to a private deck that features new Trex flooring.

“There are some units in the building that have a full-on view of the bay, but those are usually $100,000 more,” Buchholz said.

. – Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

. – Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

The unit features a primary suite with extensive closet space, windows with full shutters, and an adjoining bath with a tub/shower combination and a single vanity.

. – Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

. – Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

The guest bedroom could easily function as a home office and boasts an expansive window that overlooks the deck.

The guest bath is shower-only with a long single vanity.

. – Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

. – Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

The unit comes with oil heat, a washer and dryer (replaced three years ago), and a deeded garage parking space.

The seller will assume a $30,000 assessment at closing, according to the post on the Multiple Listing Service.

The $892.20 condo fee covers water, sewer, master insurance, snow removal, road and elevator maintenance, and landscaping. The unit also comes with access to a variety of amenities, including the clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, security, and extra storage, such as the room off the gym where residents can store their bikes and kayaks.

. – Jordan Staiger/Home-Views

The remote nature of the island is a draw for a lot of people, Buchholz said. It roughly about 1.5 miles away from the MBTA commuter ferry.

Hull seems to be coming into its own when it comes to real estate, she said. “People are selling in communities like Hingham and Cohasset, whose price point is higher, and they’re saying, ‘Wow, I can go 10 minutes down the road, still be surrounded by the ocean, and make my money stretch more.”