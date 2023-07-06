Home Buying Listed: Wellesley mansion pivots on traditional design with indoor basketball court Home comes with five bedroom suites and 6.5 baths on nearly an acre and doesn't skimp on ceiling height. The mansion offers 9,995 square feet of space on four levels. Drone Home Media

Whether your game is basketball or squash, you’d feel right at home at 192 Pond Road in Wellesley.

The five-bed, seven-bath (six full, one half) mansion, which offers 9,995 square feet of livable space, features a sleek half basketball court on the luxe lower level. The home is listed at $5,495,000.

“The builder created an incredible ceiling height in the lower level [17 feet], which enabled a basketball court. Because of the size, it could have the flexibility for squash or even pickleball,” said Melissa Dailey of Coldwell Banker Realty, who has the listing. “You could really do anything.”

Set on just under an acre, the home welcomes guests on the main level in the three-story foyer, where white oak herringbone floors stretch below a 10-foot ceiling.

To the right is the library, which features a gas fireplace and extensive built-ins.

To the left, you’ll find the formal dining room, where a butler’s pantry provides extra room for food preparation, as well as a pathway to the kitchen and great room, which run the entire backside of the home.

Doors and windows with transom windows line one wall in this expansive space. The doors open to a stone patio and a backyard with a fire pit.

In the kitchen, you’ll find an island that accommodates four seated guests, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling Shaker-style cabinetry, a wall of glass doors and windows, as well as a walk-in pantry for storing food and small appliances to keep the beautiful countertops clear.

Exposed beams demarcate the informal dining area, which is currently set next to a small seating area in front of a fireplace.

The exposed beams make a 90-degree turn to mark the great room. The ceiling throughout this open space is dotted with recessed lighting.

“What’s very interesting is all the proportions. The ceiling height is crazy high. The thickness of the countertops, the height of the doors — everything is sort of oversized,” Dailey said. “Everything in this house is light and bright and oversized, but yet it feels like a very comfortable house to live in.”

There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, including the luxurious primary suite. With no expense spared, it features a walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with a soaking tub, a long shower, herringbone tile floors, and a double vanity.

There’s also a laundry facility on the second floor with a sink and two stacked washer and dryer sets.

Another set of stairs leads up to the third floor, which is home to the fifth suite.

In addition to the basketball court, the lower level features 17-foot ceilings and a home theater equipped with a wet bar. There’s gym space, as well as an additional entertainment room with a full refrigerator.

Back on the main level, a mudroom leads out to the three-car garage.

