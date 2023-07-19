Home Buying This windmill-inspired retreat in N.H. puts a spin on vacation home design Located in the southern part of the state, this property offers three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a private dock. This windmill-inspired home in Stoddard, N.H., was built in 1970 and is now on the market for $700,000. -- Scott Hussey & Rick Adami





This six-sided N.H. home is modeled after a windmill and housed five decades of summer memories.

Now it’s time to turn the page and start a new chapter in the home’s history.

The home sits on a 0.79-acre lot in Stoddard, N.H., and offers views of Highland Lake. It was custom-built in the 1970s, according to seller Myrna Kimball, who moved to the area with her husband in search of a barn-inspired summer home.

When the Kimballs found such a home just down the street, they asked the builder to replicate it, but he declined. Instead, he built them a six-sided home over the course of a year. The family used the residence as their summer home, staying about 12 weeks a year, Kimball said.

“We had friends visit us for 50 years,” she said. “We just had the most fantastic times of our lives there.”

Listed for $700,000 by Rick Adami of Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains, 155 Fernwood offers three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in 1,435 square feet of living space along the waterfront. It’s nestled in a serene forest, with a wraparound deck, vaulted ceiling, and a wood stove. The lot includes beach access and a private dock.

“It’s kind of a secret place,” Adami said of Stoddard.

This listing is a whimsical woodland dwelling with cobalt blue trim and several windows and glass doors. The wraparound deck offers views of the surrounding forest and the lake.

A rear view of 155 Fernwood Road. — Scott Hussey & Rick Adami

The focal points of the main level are a wood-burning stove and spiral staircase, which draw the eye up toward the vaulted ceilings and picture windows. A vintage chandelier hangs from the ceiling, further illuminating a space filled with natural light. The main level also includes a bedroom and full bathroom, as well as the kitchen, which has wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a picture window that looks out to the forest.

Paneling occupies much of the wall space, and the windows and doors are framed with pine. The home has hardwood flooring on its first and second levels and carpeting on the third. On the main level, the back of the house offers three sliding doors, each with a view of the yard and lake.

The wood-burning stove is a focal point of the main level. — Scott Hussey & Rick Adami

The primary bedroom lies atop the spiral staircase, as does the half bathroom and an office space with a built-in desk and bench. The office space was formerly used as a bedroom, Kimball said.

A third set of stairs leads to the home’s top floor, which houses a third bedroom and two storage closets. The rest of the top level is home to a bonus room with built-in bookshelves and windows overlooking the lake.

“It’s a beautiful room to go up to and relax, do your reading, watch TV, or listen to music,” Kimball said.

The upper level houses a bonus room with built-in bookshelves. — ( Scott Hussey and Rick Adami / Scott Hussey and Rick Adami )

The listing is part of a homeowner’s association with a $575 annual fee. The HOA includes a private beach and storage locker.

The home is being sold “as is.”

Kimball, who now lives in New York, looked back on five decades of summer fun spent at the N.H. house.

“It breaks my heart to leave,” she said, “but it’s time.”

Take the virtual tour.

Open house Sunday, July 23, from noon to 3 p.m.

