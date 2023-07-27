Home Buying Listed: A historic Cape Cod home that overlooks a marsh — and a ‘Giant’ The West Barnstable home, built in 1770, contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Lauren Clough Photography of Sotheby's International Realty

Rich with history, the Cape Cod home known as “Meadow House” is on the market — and the views it offers may not be what you’d expect.

Cindy Lee Caldwell of Sotheby’s International Realty- Falmouth has listed the circa-1770 property for $895,000. It once housed a tavern, according to the listing, but it later became a general store after the railroad was built in the area. It is currently used as a law office with a conference room.

The house, located at 761 Main St. in West Barnstable, overlooks one of the Cape’s lighted “Giants” sculptures, according to Rachel Colletta, public relations manager for the realty firm. The sale of the “Giant,” by artist Michael Magyar, may be negotiated with the purchase of the home, Magyar and Colletta said.

They usually sell for between $2,000 and $2,500, Magyar said, but this is one of the largest Giants.

The lighted Giants are a Cape Cod holiday tradition, specifically in Sandwich, and other towns along Route 6A. There are more than two dozen of them, according to Cape Cod Glass.

–Lauren Clough Photography of Sotheby’s International Realty

The sculpture at 761 Main St. is a local attraction, but the home’s setting is serene.

“The biggest draw is living in a historic home and the setting overlooking a marsh. It’s like living in a bird sanctuary … peaceful and private,” Caldwell said.

-Lauren Clough Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

The 2,672-square-foot hip-roofed Federal period house with twin chimneys sits on 4.35 acres and has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The bedrooms are all on the second floor, but one is being used as a second office, according to the listing.

Forced hot-water radiators heat the home. The front half of the house enjoys central air that spans four rooms. The rest of the Cape Cod home does not have air conditioning.

The home’s history is evident in the woodwork: Federal period details in the trim and around the fireplaces.

–Lauren Clough Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

–Lauren Clough Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

The plumbing and electrical have been updated. In 2020, the kitchen was renovated. In 2017, it got a new roof. Aside from these refurbishments, the original home remains intact with wide pine floors, 12-over 12-windows, and raised paneling.

–Lauren Clough Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

“These owners have been great stewards of maintaining the original ambiance,” Caldwell said.

Raspberries, roses, and day lilies surround the back patio of the Cape Cod home.

–Lauren Clough Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty