Home Buying

Home of the Week: For $1.39m, a Brewster equestrian ranch to win, place, and show

Property comes with a barn, three pastures, a riding ring, a hay shed, a meadow, and a short ride to Nickerson State Park. For the people, there are two bedrooms and baths.

Guy Tunnicliffe
The barn is set up with two stalls. (Guy Tunnicliffe)

By John R. Ellement


Home of the Week: 3750 Main St., Brewster

$1,395,000

Style Ranch

Year built 1971; remodeled 2012-13

Square feet 1,772

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Water/sewer Public/private

Taxes $4,488 (2023)

This Cape Cod property has what’s needed to transform into an equine enthusiast: a barn with two stalls, three pastures, a 65-foot-by-130-foot riding ring, an 8-foot-high hay shed, a tool shed, and a meadow for grazing — all inside an 1.83-acre lot.

Alt-text: A white horse and a black horse behind a fence visit with a miniature gray Schnauzer. The ground is wood chips. home for sale
Horses visit with a dog on opposite sides of an electric fence. — Guy Tunnicliffe

Alt-text: A rising ring in a yard fenced-in with posts and wire. There’s a garden bench and a view of a cedar shake-clad barn with white trim. The room of an outbuilding is visible in the foreground. There is a garden with a myriad of bushes off to the left. home for sale
The property comes with a 65-foot-by-130-foot riding ring. — Guy Tunnicliffe

Alt-text: An aerial view of a grassy backyard with three pastures fenced in with posts and wire. Trees dot the landscape, and mature trees line the outskirts of the property. There’s a riding ring in the back past a cedar shake-clad building with white trim, a rolling barn door, and four horizontal windows. home for sale
The property has three pastures. — Guy Tunnicliffe

Alt-text: A cedar shake-clad building with white trim and a rolling barn door opens to reveal a wire and wood horse stall. home for sale
The barn is clad in the Cape’s ubiquitous cedar shake and features a rolling door. — Guy Tunnicliffe

There is one more essential component — a ranch-style house.

Alt-text: A cedar-shake clad home with three trios of windows on the front, a pair of windows, a portico with a wood door, sidelights, and a pediment top, a gravel driveway, and a grassy lawn. The property is full of mature trees. It is an overcast day. home for sale
The home was built in 1971, remodeled in 2012-13, and sits on 1.83 of an acre. — Guy Tunnicliffe

You were expecting a “McMansion?”

Now, this isn’t a ranch house that could appear in a John Wayne flick if he were still around and still making movies. (Look him up, Gen Z.) It’s more likely to be featured in a magazine — or as the Globe’s Home of the Week.

Advertisement:

Here’s why.

There are two driveways to the property from Main Street, providing easy access and room to turn around for larger vehicles and trailers. From the left driveway, a curving sidewalk of crushed stone flows to a wooden porch underneath a gabled, columned portico. Sidelights with five panes flank the front door. The second driveway leads behind the house to the equestrian features.

Stepping inside the home, one sees a closet on the left and, more important, a living room (405 square feet) with a cathedral ceiling. Exposed trusses cross the white ceiling, creating a canvas that enhances a stunning floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a bluestone hearth. Bookshelves and window seats flank the fireplace. The flooring in much of the home is the popular white oak.

A three-panel French door lines the rear wall, offering access to the back oak deck. A door off the deck opens to a 52-square-foot mudroom with a built-in bench, coat hooks, board-and-batten wainscoting, and a gray tile floor.

Alt-text: A big room with a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, a wooden French door surrounded by matching floor-to-ceiling windows, a stone-clad fireplace flanked by built-in shelving. Amid the built-in shelving are window seats. The ceiling shows white trusses. The flooring is white oak. A red and blue area rug is in the middle of the room. A white overstuffed coach with red-patterned pillows and two arm chairs with white cushions are positioned around it. home for sale
A fieldstone fireplace is the focal point of the living room. — Guy Tunnicliffe

Alt-text: A cedar shake-clad home with white trim with a wood deck that has a wrought-iron bench, coffee table, and rocking chair. They are positioned around an area rug. Two trees in pots flank a French door to the indoors that are flanked by matching windows that span floor to ceiling. A red umbrella is open on the deck. home for sale
There’s a platform deck of the living room. — Guy Tunnicliffe

A soft-gray, narrow room with white board-and-batten wainscoting on one wall and a built-in bench with cubbies is visible. The flooring is tile set diagonally. The room has crown molding. A white door with glass window is open to reveal a white screen door that opens to a wood platform deck. A reddish tree is visible in the distance. home for sale
There’s a built-in bench in the mudroom, perfect for taking off muddy riding boots. — Guy Tunnicliffe

From here, a wide doorway leads into the fully updated eat-in kitchen (180 square feet). Two sides of the kitchen feature a long line of white Omega cabinets with dark brass pulls and knobs and are topped with dark soapstone counters. Some of the cabinets feature glass doors. The kitchen also includes a dual-fuel stove underneath a stainless steel exhaust hood, a farmhouse-style sink under a pair of double-hung windows, and a white subway tile backsplash.

Advertisement:

More Homes of the Week

The kitchen flows into a formal dining room with some elegant touches unlikely to have been found even in a Hollywood version of the American West: There is a tray ceiling, picture-frame wainscoting, and an elegant chandelier with etched-glass globes that resemble pineapples. A trio of tall double-hung windows provides natural light for the 152-square-foot room. There is crown molding and decorative trim, adding yet another touch of elegance.

Alt-text: An all-white kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets. The knobs and drawer pulls are black. The upper cabinets have glass doors. The cabinets extend to the ceiling. The backsplash is white subway tile. The appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. A big vent hood extends from the ceiling. The kitchen has a two-tier island and black soapstone counters. A black, red, and orange long rug is placed before the apron sink. You can see the dining room and living room in the background. home for sale
The kitchen features an apron sink and a neutral palette. — Guy Tunnicliffe

Alt-text: A room with soft-gray walls, a tray ceiling with molding, three six-over-six windows, wood flooring, picture-frame wainscoting, a painting of a man playing a violin, a chandelier with downward-facing globes shaped like pineapples, and a dark-wood table with four Windsor chairs. An orchid sits in a pot in the middle of the table. The view through the windows is of a grassy backyard. home for sale
The walls of the dining area are lined with picture-frame wainscoting. — Guy Tunnicliffe

From here, a doorway connects to the final high-traffic area: the family room/den (218 square feet). A fireplace clad in stone with a gas insert anchors the space. Narrow double-hung windows stand sentry next to it. The room also features crown molding, oak flooring, and three more windows across the front of the house.

Alt-text: A room with goldish-brown walls has a trio of six-over-six windows on one wall and a stone fireplace flanked by four-over-four windows. A cello and a music stand sit in the corner. A beige couch with light and dark gray pillows sits before the trio of windows. A rectangular area rug is set before the couch. There's a tall lamp in the far left corner. A wooden bureau with notches for pulls sits in the foreground. There’s an American flag in a wooden box on top of it. The room has crown molding. home for sale
A stone-clad fireplace anchors the family room. — Guy Tunnicliffe

A hall off the dining area connects to the bedrooms.

The primary suite is 217 square feet and comes with three windows, a bi-fold closet with custom shelving, and a bath with a white single vanity, a matching mirror, a tile floor, and a shower that features a clear-glass door, a tile backsplash, and a river rock floor.

Alt-text: A room with soft-gray walls and two eight-over-eight windows. The flooring is white oak. There’s a maple dresser with wooden knobs and an attached mirror along one wall. A white lamp sits on top of it. The bed is metal with white bedding and gray pillows. There’s a bench in front of the bed. There are pictures of a doorway and of a window on the far wall. A gray and beige area rug sits between the bed and the bureau. A soffit painted gray runs the width of the room. home for sale
Natural light pours into the primary suite. — Guy Tunnicliffe

A bathroom with white walls, a window with a café curtain, a white toilet, a white vanity with black pulls and a matching mirror, a glass shower with gray tile walls, a river stone floor, and black fixtures. A towel holder shaped like a fish is mounted on the wall. Bell-like lighting hangs over the mirror. home for sale
The floor in the shower is river rock. — Guy Tunnicliffe

The guest bedroom measures 180 square feet and has a closet with bi-fold doors. The guest bath offers a porcelain pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination behind a curtain. The mosaic tile flooring mimics flowers. The black of their pistils and the white of their petals are captured in the tile that runs halfway up the wall.

Advertisement:

Alt-text: A room with soft-gray walls, two eight-over-eight windows, wood flooring, an iron bed with white and gray bedding that sits on an area rug. An image of a ballerina is on the far wall. The view out the windows is of greenery. A dark, wavy bureau stands in the far corner with a dark-shaded lamp. A round mirror hangs above it. homes for sale
The guest bedroom has white oak flooring. — Guy Tunnicliffe

Alt-text: A white and black bathroom. The floor tile looks like white flowers with black pistils. A glass cabinet that’s a dark brown holds towels and beauty products. A white pedestal sink sits under a white-framed medicine cabinet flanked by nickel sconces. The walls are lined halfway up with white tile. That tile is lined, top and bottom, with black tile. There’s a toilet visible, and on the far wall, there is a six-over-sic window. The room has recessed lighting. The faucet for the sink has a long neck, and there are two wall-mounted soap trays. homes for sale
The guest bath offers a tub/shower combination. — Guy Tunnicliffe

The basement, which houses the laundry, and the attic are unfinished.

The septic is designed for a four-bedroom house.

The landscaped grounds include blue hydrangeas; Stella d’Oro lilies; bayberry, blueberry, and winterberry bushes; beach plum; evergreens; beach grass; and three varieties of apple trees. The property has a bocce ball court and is a three-minute ride to Nickerson State Park.

Alt-text: The wall of a cedar shake-clad building holds the shower fixture. The area is enclosed with wood fencing and has a wood platform floor. The sky is blue and there are mature trees and shrubs visible along the sides and over the top. homes for sale
The outdoor shower is ready to wash away the dust from a ride. — Guy Tunnicliffe

Alt-text: A view of the home in the background. In the foreground, a sandy pit lined with wood. The pit is lined with blue hydrangeas and yellow day lilies. homes for sale
The bocce ball court is lined with hydrangeas. — Guy Tunnicliffe

You’ll have to supply your own horses.

Guy Tunnicliffe of Beach Road Properties in Orleans is the listing agent.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.