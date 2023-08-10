5 cute homes for sale for under $500,000

Address Newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, home design, and more.renting,
With the current state of the housing market in Massachusetts, it can be difficult to find affordable homes for sale in a desirable location.
According to the The Warren Group, the median sales price for a single-family home in June in the state was $612,250. With the increase in prices and high mortgage rates came a decrease in listings and home sales.
Here are five cute homes for sale in Eastern Massachusetts that are on the market for less than $500,000 — well under that median price tag in the $600s.
$397,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,164 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$464,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,780 square feet
0.34-acre lot
***
$349,999
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
600 square feet
0.23-acre lot
$479,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,572 square feet
0.46-acre lot
***
$449,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,523 square feet
0.27-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, home design, and more.renting,
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.