5 cute homes for sale for under $500,000

The median sales price for a single-family home in Massachusetts in June 2023 was $612,250.

This single-family home in Attleboro has three bedrooms, one full bath, and a $479,900 price tag.

By Caroline Bunnell

With the current state of the housing market in Massachusetts, it can be difficult to find affordable homes for sale in a desirable location.

According to the The Warren Group, the median sales price for a single-family home in June in the state was $612,250. With the increase in prices and high mortgage rates came a decrease in listings and home sales.

Here are five cute homes for sale in Eastern Massachusetts that are on the market for less than $500,000 — well under that median price tag in the $600s.

16 Leominster Road, Shirley

Homes for sale for under $500,000 ... in Shirley with blue front door, and white siding.
MLS
Living room in Shirley home, with wood flooring, and white walls.
MLS
Kitchen in Shirley home with wood flooring, and white cabinets, with a navy blue kitchen island. Homes for sale for under $500,000
-MLS

$397,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,164 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

5 Quinn St., North Attleborough

Homes for sale for under $500,000
-MLS
-MLS
Homes for sale for under $500,000
MLS

$464,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,780 square feet

0.34-acre lot

***

17 Wampum Road, Norton

Outside of a Norton home for sale with yellow siding, and greenery surrounding the home. Homes for sale for under $500,000
-MLS
Kitchen in Norton home with wood flooring, wood paneled ceiling, and white cabinets.
-MLS
Bedroom in Norton home with a bed, gray walls, and carpeted floor. Homes for sale for under $500,000
MLS

$349,999

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

600 square feet

0.23-acre lot

46 Verndale Ave., Attleboro

MLS
Modern kitchen with wood flooring, white cabinets, and wood countertops. Homes for sale for under $500,000
MLS
Bedroom in Attleboro home with wood paneled ceiling, and wood floors with beige walls. Homes for sale for under $500,000
-MLS
Dining room with wood ceiling and floors. White paneled and beige walls. Dining room table with bench and chairs.
-MLS

$479,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,572 square feet

0.46-acre lot

***

522 Wellman Ave., Chelmsford

MLS
-MLS
Homes for sale for under $500,000
-MLS
MLS

$449,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,523 square feet

0.27-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.