Home Buying 5 cute homes for sale for under $500,000 The median sales price for a single-family home in Massachusetts in June 2023 was $612,250. This single-family home in Attleboro has three bedrooms, one full bath, and a $479,900 price tag.

With the current state of the housing market in Massachusetts, it can be difficult to find affordable homes for sale in a desirable location.

According to the The Warren Group, the median sales price for a single-family home in June in the state was $612,250. With the increase in prices and high mortgage rates came a decrease in listings and home sales.

Here are five cute homes for sale in Eastern Massachusetts that are on the market for less than $500,000 — well under that median price tag in the $600s.

$397,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,164 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$464,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,780 square feet

0.34-acre lot

$349,999

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

600 square feet

0.23-acre lot

$479,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,572 square feet

0.46-acre lot

$449,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,523 square feet

0.27-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.