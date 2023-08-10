Home Buying This boarded-up home is on the market for $429k The Swansea property has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sits on 1.15 acres.

The property at 1436 Garners Neck Road in Swansea has seen better days, but it can be yours for $429,000.

Marissa Russell of Team Roso at RE/Max Vantage has the listing.

Set on 1.15 acres, the home has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a fireplace, and 1,872 square feet of living space, according to the listing. It was built in 1945.

The windows are boarded up, the paint has chipped, and the yard is overgrown.

“Endless possibilities on this blank canvas,” the listing reads. “Your knowledge and creativity can restore this 4 bedroom colonial to its former glory. The large lot holds many opportunities for expansion.”

The Swansea home is being sold “as is.”

The property is on a peninsula that juts into the Lee River and Mount Hope Bay.

The median home value in Swansea is $458,097, according to Zillow.