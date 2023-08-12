Home Buying Listed: For $1.995 million, a boater’s dream house in West Newbury The property at 111 River Road comes with water frontage and a dock. default Rob Moreno Photography

Put on your life vest because the new owner of 111 River Road in West Newbury is heading out on the water.

The four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath home, which was built in 1977, is located across the road from the Merrimack River, and comes with 267 feet of water frontage, including a deepwater dock.

111 River Road in West Newbury – Rob Moreno Photography

Back across the road to the main property, which is set on 2.75 acres, the 4,188-square-foot home is a contemporary beauty designed by its previous owner. It welcomes guests into the great room, where walls of glass and beamed ceilings surround the soaring space. It features a two-sided fireplace surrounded by brick.

“I think what makes this house so special is the fact that it’s contemporary and traditional in the same breath,” said Wendy Willis of Willis & Smith, who has the listing. “They have things like big soaring open spaces with big frames of glass, but underneath all that, it’s traditional and warm and cozy.”

On the opposite side of the two-sided fireplace is the dining room, which also has plenty of windows and a unique stained glass window that was salvaged by the owner. A sliding door leads out to the spacious deck overlooking the backyard from one side and the waterfront from another. A cozy home office is off the great room and has a wall of windows of its own.

111 River Road in West Newbury – Rob Moreno Photography

From the dining room, you’ll move into the bright kitchen, which has a dine-in area and slider access to the large deck and backyard. On the opposite side of the kitchen, there’s a family room with an additional fireplace and wood stove that looks out onto the manicured backyard. Continue down the hall past the laundry room and half bathroom, and you’ll reach the private apartment, which features the same stunning beamed ceilings as the rest of the home. A doorway leads out to a screened-in porch, perfect for enjoying the bucolic setting. The suite also features a kitchen and bathroom, as well as a combined living and dining area.

Head upstairs to the second floor, where you’ll find two bedrooms and a full bathroom. It’s also home to the primary bedroom, which features two large closets and a luxurious en-suite bath with a shower, soaking tub, and dressing area.

“They put the two kids’ rooms and a bathroom on one side, and then on the other side is the primary, so it’s very private,” Willis said.

111 River Road in West Newbury – Rob Moreno Photography

The lower level is a unique bonus. A spiral staircase leads down to the 231-square-foot livable area, which is perfect as a rec room. There’s also extensive storage space and a workshop on the lower level. It provides easy access to the two-car garage.

The rolling backyard features a heated in-ground swimming pool. There’s also a small pool house beside it.

The home has a convenient location just five minutes from routes 95 and 495, and 15 minutes from downtown Newburyport.

“I like to say that West Newbury is just an absolute gem that people haven’t quite fully discovered yet,” Willis said. “And hopefully, they don’t.”