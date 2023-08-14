Home Buying In Truro, a home that’s right round like a record, baby The property abuts the Cape Cod National Seashore. The home comes with two bedrooms and two baths. Thomas D. Brown Real Estate Associates

They say everything is cyclical, and in the case of 19 Old Bridge Road in Truro, the real estate is, too.

Designed and constructed in Rhode Island and transported piece by piece in 2015 to its current setting, the 742-square-foot roundhouse, which has two bedrooms and two baths, abuts the Cape Cod National Seashore and conservation land. It’s listed for $692,550.

“It exposes you to the birdlife and the wildlife because of its location,” said Nick Brown of Thomas D. Brown Real Estate Associates, who has the listing. “It’s in a very, very deserted, undeveloped area of south Truro. In the morning, you can sit outside, and you don’t hear traffic or anything other than the wind in the trees, birdsong, and some other minor-animal sounds. It’s just like instant relaxation when you’re on the property.”

Step inside the blue front door to the towering two-story living room, which is filled with a series of windows that stream in natural light and endless wall space for hanging art. The home can be sold furnished, except for much of the current art collection.

To the side of the front door is the kitchen, with windows looking to the trees. The main floor also has one bedroom and one full bathroom with a laundry area at its entrance.

“Because the house is circular, the rooms end up being pie-shaped,” Brown noted.

A circular staircase in the center of the home leads to the second floor, which overlooks the first floor. At the top of the landing, you’ll find an office space that’s ideal for working from home. It leads into the second bedroom and a second bathroom.

Set on 0.86 of an acre, the property also features an outdoor shower for your return from the beach. There’s also a small shed on the property, which has a well and propane heat, but no basement.