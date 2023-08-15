Home Buying Woods take a bow in Carlisle mid-century modern Deck House The four-bedroom home features exposed beams and mature trees and sits waaaay back on the 2-plus-acre lot. The mid-century modern Deck House comes with four bedrooms and two full baths. Rob Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

Set on more than 2 rolling acres in peaceful Carlisle, this 3,245-square-foot mid-century modern Deck House is on the market for $1,050,000.

Built in 1967, 394 East Riding Drive is a four-bedroom, two-bath home that sits at the end of a long driveway on a piece of rolling land that’s surrounded by tall, mature trees.

“It’s a beautiful lot set way back from the road,” said Laura Baliestiero of Coldwell Banker Realty, who has the listing. “There’s a lot of light, a lot of open spaces, and high ceilings.”

Step into the foyer and continue a few steps down into the sunken great room, where a beamed cathedral ceiling and 406 square feet of living space make it an ideal gathering area for family and friends. A few steps up is the living room, which has hardwood flooring.

The family room features a brick fireplace, exposed beams, and track lighting, and, thanks to an open layout, it flows easily into the kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a long line of windows. That space continues into the dining area, which is set before a bank of windows.

You’ll also find a 180-square-foot bedroom on this level (through double doors) that boasts the same beamed ceilings, as well as windows on three sides.

There’s also a full bathroom on the main floor, which features a walk-in shower and a blue floor that mimics brick.

The upper floor offers a bedroom and a bonus room.

The lower level features two bedrooms, as well as an exercise room with the home’s second brick fireplace. It could easily function as an additional office, den, or library.

A storage room awaits your holiday décor.

“It’s the amount of space you get for the price that makes this space special,” Baliestiero said. “It’s an incredible setting and a fabulous commuter location.” It’s about a 6-minute drive to Route 3 and even less to Routes 4 and 225.

Since this mid-century modern home was built on a slab, there is no basement.