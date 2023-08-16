Home Buying Home of the Week: A Rhode Island mansion engineers engineered Property comes with 3.35 acres, four bedrooms, four baths, and a backyard built for entertaining. The home sits on a 3.35-acre lot in the northeastern Rhode Island town of Cumberland.





63 Little Pond County Road, Cumberland, Rhode Island

$1,250,000

Style Colonial

Year built 2000

Square feet 5,951

Bedrooms 4

Baths 4 full

Water/Sewer Private

Taxes $8,974 (2023)

There’s something about this mansion that a team of engineers built in the woodsy northeastern corner of Rhode Island that invokes “Sesame Street” teachings about the letters L, H, and W.

The L? In this case it’s the shape of the in-ground saltwater pool behind the home, a pool surrounded by a stamped concrete patio that runs underneath 1,100 square feet of decking on the middle and top floors of the home. There is also a custom fire pit and a built-in gas grill, which is connected to a three-story brick chimney. The yard is fenced-in, has an irrigation system and landscape lighting, and abuts conservation land.

The backyard features an outdoor kitchen and an in-ground saltwater pool. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The main deck wraps around the house. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The H? That’s the shape of the top level of this home: The left stem is a privacy-abundant wing hosting only the primary suite. It has a 299-square-foot bedroom with two powered skylights and a sliding French door to a triangular deck overlooking the back of the 3.35-acre lot. There are two closets along a hallway in the suite that leads to the full bath. The bathroom is 196 square feet and features a triangular jetted tub for two on a platform adorned with small square tiles. The new will also enjoy the double vanity and standalone shower. The flooring is maple with cherry inlays.

A balcony separates the primary suite from the rest of the bedrooms. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The primary bedroom features hardwood flooring with a cherry inlay. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The primary suite bath boasts a jetted tub for two. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The primary suite has its own deck. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The crossbar of the letter H is the 28-foot-long elevated walkway that connects to the right stem that completes the letter. This side has two bedrooms (each about 187 square feet), an 85-square-foot laundry room, a 196-square-foot office, and a 163-square-foot dressing room. The two bedrooms share a full bath with a single maple vanity, tile flooring, and a shower.

The home comes with four bedrooms, and all have hardwood floors. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The laundry room is on the bedroom level. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The secondary bedrooms on the top floor share this bath. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The office is 196 square feet. — Courtesy of RE/Max

This bedroom features a dressing room. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The home comes with four full baths. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The W? That’s for the dominant visual feature of this home: wood. The window frames, crown molding, stairs, railings, and interior doors are a blonde-hued maple. It’s this home’s constant visual feature. In contrast, the flooring throughout much of the house is white maple with cherry inlays.

The entrance to the home is via a concrete walkway that mimics brick and ends at a wraparound porch. The elegance of this home is apparent from the moment one opens the door to a two-story tiled entryway graced by a glass-globe light fixture.

A porch wraps around the front of the home. — Courtesy of RE/Max

A chandelier with globe lights hangs in the two-story foyer. — Courtesy of RE/Max

On the right and through a pair of French doors is a formal dining room with crown molding, a trio of double-hung windows, a chair rail, an Art Deco light fixture that mimics the sharp leaves of a palm frond, and room for a table for eight.

On the left off the foyer and through double French doors is a 194-square-foot sitting room with recessed lighting and three windows.

An Art Deco chandelier hangs in the formal dining room. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The sitting room is off the foyer. — Courtesy of RE/Max

Moving on from the foyer, one enters an open layout encompassing the 502-square-foot living room, a 133-square-foot wet bar, and the 454-square-foot eat-in kitchen. The kitchen cabinets are maple, the counters are granite, and there is a two-level island with a cooktop and seating for four. The flooring is tile, and the appliances are stainless steel. Hosting a cookout? The sink sits underneath three wide windows with views of the backyard, and a door opens to the back deck.

The living room features powered skylights and a working fireplace with a brick mantel and surround. Double-hung windows sit on either side of the fireplace. Cookout rained out? A wet bar with seating for four sits just past the living room. The house also boasts a home theater system. Beyond that is a full bath with a tub and a maple vanity topped with granite.

The main living area is an open floor plan. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The living room has skylights and a brick fireplace. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The kitchen comes with a two-tier island and maple cabinets. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The wet bar off the living room. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The first-floor bath offers a single vanity. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The walk-out basement has aboveground, full-size windows. The fourth and final bedroom (307 square feet) is here, as well as a 906-square-foot family room, a 273-square-foot gym, and three separate storage rooms totaling about 1,000 square feet.

The basement is finished and has a woodstove. — Courtesy of RE/Max

The finished basement includes a gym space. — Courtesy of RE/Max

There’s a mudroom off the two-car attached garage, and the utilities are underground.

A final note: Cumberland is the hometown and political launching pad for Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee.

Tyler Bernadyn of the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max in Middletown, Rhode Island, is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property, but the team is still accepting backup offers.

Take the video tour.

