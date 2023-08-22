For $13m, a 17-acre getaway on the Rhode Island waterfront

Address newsletter
A custom-built, Cape-style home on 17 acres along the water in Rhode Island has hit the market for the first time.
The three-lot property at 11, 17, and 21 Ferolbink Way in Little Compton includes nearly 900 feet of frontage along the Sakonnet River and a beach, according to the listing agent, Sharon Bergman of William Raveis Inspire Real Estate.
There are expansive views of the water in nearly every room of the nearly 3,600-square-foot home, which contains four bedrooms, two full baths, and one half bath. The property is on the market for $13,500,000.
The house was built for the Peckham family, one of earliest settlers of Little Compton, in 1998 and includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with a gas fireplace, a sunroom, and a den. There is a first-floor primary suite and three more bedrooms on the second.
The Rhode Island home features hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, and cedar-lined closets in every room, according to the listing. Enjoy an after-dinner cocktail on the patio or on the second-floor balcony.
“If you are looking for privacy and perhaps a family compound, look no further,” Bergman said in a press release. “The current owners have had years of family memories made here with their annual clambakes on their private beach and get-togethers to watch the sun set.”
