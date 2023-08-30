Home Buying Pipe organ house in Western Mass. sounds the right note The Hampden property also comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and more than an acre of land. The Hampden home also comes with a two-car garage and three dormers. -Clear to Close Media

This 1970s Hampden home came with a musical surprise and has a new owner for the first time in more than 40 years.

Kathleen Grudgen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Realty Professionals executed the sale of 163 South Monson Road. The Western Massachusetts home was listed for $299,900 and is expected to close in September, according to Grudgen.

The modified Cape was marketed “as is,” according to the listing, but the pipe organ — with its rank of pipes visible next to the first-floor fireplace — certainly makes the home stand out. The organ itself is on the second floor.

The pipe organ works, and the new owner plays, Grudgen told Boston.com.

The home was built in 1975 and offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,325 square feet of living space.

In addition to the kitchen and living room, the primary suite is on the first floor. The second floor holds the guest bedroom, as well as a great room that overlooks the downstairs living spaces.

A private patio awaits guests for the next private concert.

