For $329k, a Cape condo that doesn’t waste space

Freshly renovated, this 445-square-foot studio condo on the Cape is all about utilizing every inch of space while creating a welcoming atmosphere.
Team Rick & Devin at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has listed Unit 28 at 132 Shore Road for $329,000.
“We believe one of the best features is the layout — [it] truly and warmly welcomes you upon entering,” Devin Coutu, one of the listing agents, told Boston.com. “Being a top-floor unit with cathedral ceilings, the unit is bathed in glorious natural light.”
The cathedral ceiling was part of a renovation that included the installation of hardwood laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinetry, ambient lighting, bathroom updates, and more counter space.
The unit comes with a balcony to take in the ocean breeze on a hot Cape afternoon. Condo owners can also enjoy the development’s common sun deck, pool, and grilling area.
