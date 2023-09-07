Home Buying

Five pretty homes on the market for under $600k

Including a home with a fire pit, one with a soaking tub, and one with a huge rock formation in the dining room.

Single family home in Malden with white siding, and light blue door.
This single-family home in Malden is on the market for $569,900.

By Caroline Bunnell

The housing market in this state continues to be less than desirable: The median sales price for a single-family home soared past $600,000 in July.

With high-priced homes flooding the market, it may be difficult to find a property that falls below these numbers. To help, we found five pretty homes on the market for under $600,000:

66 School St., Plainville

Plainville home with red front door, American flag, and landscaping.
Via MLS
Modern kitchen in Plainville home.
Via MLS
Dining area in Plainville home with dark wooden table, and hutch.
Via MLS
Furnished living room in Plainville home.
Via MLS

$465,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,118 square feet

0.28-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

73 Brooks St., Maynard

Maynard home for sale with gray siding, and landscaping.
Via MLS
Modern kitchen with white cabinets in Maynard home.
Via MLS
Living space in Maynard home with white brick fireplace.
Via MLS
Backyard of Maynard home for sale with fire pit, and shed.
Via MLS

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,008 square feet

0.23-acre lot

355 Linwood Street, Lynn

Home for sale in Lynn with red siding.
Via MLS
Kitchen with white tile backsplash.
Via MLS
Bedroom with bed, and white closet cabinet.
Via MLS
Entry way in Lynn home.
Via MLS

$540,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

972 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Take the video tour.

25 Pearl St., Clinton

Home for sale in Clinton with white siding, and black porch.
Via MLS
Modern kitchen white white cabinets and quartz countertops
Via MLS
Modern bathroom with black tile, and a bath tub.
Via MLS
Empty living room with wood floors, and beige walls.
Via MLS

$379,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,258 square feet

0.07-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

18 E. Border Road, Malden

Outside of home in Malden with white siding and light blue door.
Via MLS
Dining room in Malden home for sale, with rock structure.
Via MLS
Modern style living room with orange velvet chairs, and neutral color couch.
Via MLS
Bedroom with white bed, and bench with black carpeting.
Via MLS

$569,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,182 square feet

0.22-acre lot