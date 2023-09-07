Five pretty homes on the market for under $600k

Address Newsletter
The housing market in this state continues to be less than desirable: The median sales price for a single-family home soared past $600,000 in July.
With high-priced homes flooding the market, it may be difficult to find a property that falls below these numbers. To help, we found five pretty homes on the market for under $600,000:
$465,000
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,118 square feet
0.28-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
$499,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,008 square feet
0.23-acre lot
$540,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
972 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
⬇$379,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,258 square feet
0.07-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$569,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,182 square feet
0.22-acre lot
