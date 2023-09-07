Home Buying Five pretty homes on the market for under $600k Including a home with a fire pit, one with a soaking tub, and one with a huge rock formation in the dining room. This single-family home in Malden is on the market for $569,900.

The housing market in this state continues to be less than desirable: The median sales price for a single-family home soared past $600,000 in July.

With high-priced homes flooding the market, it may be difficult to find a property that falls below these numbers. To help, we found five pretty homes on the market for under $600,000:

$465,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,118 square feet

0.28-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,008 square feet

0.23-acre lot

$540,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

972 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Take the video tour.

⬇$379,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,258 square feet

0.07-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$569,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,182 square feet

0.22-acre lot